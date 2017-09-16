What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

09.00–09.05 Opening of Conference by Baroness Brinton

09:05-09:15 Report: Federal Conference Committee – the one you need to be in to vote for the suspension of standing orders to discuss the Europe motion

09:15-09:25 Report: federal Policy Committee

09.25–10.10 Policy motion: Learning to Communicate in English

10.10–11.40 Consultative session: Party Strategy Consultation

11.40–12.30 Policy motion: The Paris Agreement and uK Climate Change Policy

12.30–12.50 Speech by Layla Moran MP

12.50–14.10 Lunch

14.10–15.25 Policy motion: The impact of Brexit on Public Services

15.25–15.45 Speech: Baroness Brinton 17.00–17.50 f11 17.50–18.00 f12

15.45–17.00 Policy motion: Natural Environment Policy report

17.00–17.50 Report: Federal Board

17.50–18.00 Report: Campaign for Gender balance and motion on Membership Subscription

