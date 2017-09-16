Caron Lindsay

What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

By | Sat 16th September 2017 - 7:50 am
Liberal Democrat Voice at Conference

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
On the official party website: Conference home
Watch Live on BBC Parliament

09.00–09.05 Opening of Conference by Baroness Brinton
09:05-09:15 Report: Federal Conference Committee – the one you need to be in to vote for the suspension of standing orders to discuss the Europe motion
09:15-09:25 Report: federal Policy Committee
09.25–10.10 Policy motion: Learning to Communicate in English
10.10–11.40 Consultative session: Party Strategy Consultation
11.40–12.30 Policy motion: The Paris Agreement and uK Climate Change Policy
12.30–12.50 Speech by Layla Moran MP

12.50–14.10 Lunch

14.10–15.25 Policy motion: The impact of Brexit on Public Services
15.25–15.45 Speech: Baroness Brinton 17.00–17.50 f11 17.50–18.00 f12
15.45–17.00 Policy motion: Natural Environment Policy report
17.00–17.50 Report: Federal Board
17.50–18.00 Report: Campaign for Gender balance and motion on Membership Subscription

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Conference.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Sep - 12:08pm
    if they’re so confident in their deal – why are they so scared of the people? Of course the same question used to be asked...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 16th Sep - 12:05pm
    @Richard Church At present, polls indicate there isn't public support to a referendum on exit terms, and without that support, there's no way that MPs...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Sep - 11:32am
    @ Martin, I'm not the one claiming to be the expert. If Vince tells us there's "no magic money tree" I'm quite prepared to believe...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 16th Sep - 11:31am
    Agree with George demanding a second referendum without public support would have the same outcome .What drove the argument for leave was what the public...
  • User AvatarRichard Church 16th Sep - 11:24am
    So when will we know that the public want another referendum? Are you suggesting we have a referendum to find out?
  • User AvatarMartin 16th Sep - 10:50am
    Labour did fairly well, they had anything but a firm stance on Brexit. Come to think of it, apart from going along with Tory spending...