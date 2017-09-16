What’s on at Conference today? The Fringe

There are some lively fringe events today.

One of the most popular, which sadly clashes with a Federal Board meeting so I can’t be there, is an ALDE event with Catherine Bearder MEP and Nick Clegg. “Britain’s place in the EU – Lib Dems are not giving up.” That’s in the Bryanston Suite in the Marriott.

Your Liberal Britain has some ideas about turning the party into a much wider social movement. I think that they need to do more in the way of diversity and appealing to local government, but they have a lot to offer the party. Join Jim Williams and his team this lunchtime in the Durley Suite in the BIC.

This evening is the first of the Lib Dem Voice fringes with Vince himself talking about adult education and building the skills the economy needs. Mary Reid wrote about it the other day.

Maybe a list of our speakers will entice you. Vince Cable – yes, we managed to book him before he became our new Leader, and we are delighted that he has been able to honour the commitment. Then Layla Moran – our Education spokesperson. And Chris Fox, our spokesperson for Business and Industrial Strategy. They will be challenged by Joanna Cain from the rather different perspective of the Workers Education Association.

And there will be scones. So come and help yourselves at 7:45 in the Purbeck Suite of the Marriott

At the same time, the Young Liberals will be talking about intergenerational politics and fairness, Green Liberal Democrats talk about the progress to a zero carbon Britain, ALDC has its AGM and LDs 4 Seekers of Sanctuary looks the difficulties facing refugees.

ALDC has its AGM and Campaigner Awards and the Education Association looks at prospects for education in the new Parliament. Details can be found in the directory here and in the Conference app.

The day ends with the amazing disco. The wristbands are incredibly sparkly. Guest DJs Tim Farron, Sarah Ludford, Daisy Benson and Kelly-Marie Blundell have some wonderful stuff on offer. We know. We’ve seen the set list, which we will be publishing later.