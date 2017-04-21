Paul Walter

Public funding for the arts should be cut during a recession, right?

By | Fri 21st April 2017 - 5:45 pm

Grant Wood - American Gothic - Google Art Project

Well, er, no. “America after the fall – Painting in the 1930s” is an exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts which breathtakingly displays how public funding for the arts during a depression (let alone a recession) can work wonders. As part of President Roosevelt’s “New Deal”, the Federal Arts Project employed artists to create visual art works, which eventually included over a hundred thousand paintings as well as many sculptures and other works. Artists who benefited included Jackson Pollock. There were other New Deal art projects such as the Public Works of Art project, the Section of Painting and Sculpture and the Treasury Relief Art Project.

All these programmes helped to produce an extraordinary decade for American Art, which is reflected brilliantly in the Royal Academy exhibition, on until June 4th in Piccadilly, London.

What comes over is that the decade established a distinctive American Art world, which was finally free of reference to art elsewhere. There is an extraordinary variety of styles producing a most colourful and impactful exhibition, reflecting the profound changes going on in the USA at the time.

It is a very powerful testament to the power of arts spending in a recession.

The photo above is of “American Gothic” by Grant Wood, which heads up the display. Below is another painting from the Academy show, “Aspiration” by Aaron Douglas, which graphically portrays the escape of Black Americans from slavery and their aspiration to move to professional employment in the cities of America.


Aspiration, Aaron Douglas, 1936, DeYoung Museum of Fine Arts

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • paul barker 21st Apr '17 - 7:37pm

    Another effect of the various programs was to gift hundreds of small museums across the States with fabulous Art Collects which they could never have aquired for themselves as well as the siting of Murals & Sculptures in Public spaces.

  • Peter Martin 21st Apr '17 - 8:40pm

    @ Paul Walter,

    You’re absolutely right. Public funding for the Arts should be increased during a recession. Mind you, the Arts isn’t a special case. We could equally well argue that funding for Education or the NHS should be increased too.

    If funding for these things was increased during the boom times, without corresponding increases in taxation, then it is quite likely that the Govt would simply generate higher than desirable levels of inflation in the economy.

    But this wouldn’t happen in a recession. Then Govt is simply calling upon resources which would otherwise go to waste.

    Government should always act in a countercyclical way. This perhaps counter intuitive. But when taxation revenue is high it needs to spend less and vice versa.

