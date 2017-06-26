Where next for the Liberal Democrats in Wales?

The 2017 General Election was a strange one for the Liberal Democrats. Up in seats, down in votes, another leader now out the door. The state of the party in Wales, however, is less questionable. We are in a bad place. Losing our remaining MP in Ceredigion, losing ground in other seats, hammered into third in Cardiff Central.

The party has been in decline for some years now and, unlike in England and Scotland, where seeds of recovery are more evident, here in Wales things don’t seem to be getting any better. Decline is not inevitable, but neither is our continued existence. It is all very well saying liberal values are needed now more than ever (they are!), but the question is how do we make them relevant to the people of Wales and what do we need to do in Wales to have any chance of regrouping.

Firstly, we have to resist the temptation to become a party that only talks about local things. The challenge between promoting a national liberal vision and community politics has been a question for decades (one Jo Grimond wrestled with, in fact). But there is nothing particularly liberal about working hard locally. From canvassing in multiple recent elections there can be no doubt that people respect our hard work on the local scene. However, when it comes to a national election they vote differently. We must make sure we are consistently promoting a liberal vision at a national level, alongside local work, or we will not rebuild.

It is often said that politics in Wales is slightly to the left of that of England. The left-right axis has long died, in its place a new battle between open and closed. We must be willing to move away from the territory occupied by Labour and Plaid rather than seek to try and match them there. We are liberals and should, instead, be the party promoting bold ideas on the market economy and civil liberties. We must become the clear supporters of small business, individualism, personal choice and freedoms. We should oppose the Welsh Government becoming too prescriptive in our economy and we should champion public sector reform. Moving ‘left’ should be resisted, in favour of a bold, new, liberal vision for Wales.

To present it we now need a new generation of voices. There is nothing inherently wrong with what party grandees (for want of a better term) say in the Welsh media, but they are the faces of the past, and faces now associated with losing. There are talented people within the party. Some were candidates in the General Election or the preceding Assembly Election. Some are Councillors. The party, however, must now change who it is putting in front of the cameras and the radio microphones, providing new voices for Welsh liberalism. The old voices will not be listened to, will be associated with decline. The need for new voices is obvious.

Selecting candidates should, in my view, not be an immediate priority. We have some space and we need to encourage new people, some not yet members, that the Liberal Democrats are the party for them. When we come to it, we must ask seats to find two people, one for Parliament and one for Assembly. While on the defensive we clung on to name recognition, having people stand in some seats three times in two years. That has to change, showing we have a pool of talented and ambitious people, while also providing two committed people to inspire and activate in each seat.

Finally, and most importantly perhaps, we need to become the party of ideas. Welsh Conferences, however well meaning, see too many debates where the result is not in question, where people won’t speak against ‘big names’, where new thinking does not always seem welcome if it is outside the orthodox. In my experience there has been little meaningful debate on visionary policy.

This is not just a conference issue, of course, it applies right down to the grass roots. Why do we not have public events where, for example, members of groups such as the Open Rights Group want to engage with us? Online and offline fora need to provide more space for robust liberal discussion that promotes ideas and different thinking, encouraging new voices to speak out and challenging perceived norms. In doing so, we will find the ideas that can inspire us back to relevancy. If we don’t, the future could be bleak.

* Matt is a former Chair of the Cardiff & Vale Liberal Democrats and was the party's candidate for Cardiff North at the 2017 General Election.