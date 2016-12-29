Who benefits most from voters having to show ID?

I had thought that the Vanquis advert would be the thing that would irritate me the most during this chilled out festive week. Even if you lay aside the fact that it’s advertising outrageously overpriced credit, the utter misogyny of the plot line should see its creators banished back to the 11th century where they belong.

But no, the Tories had something to seriously annoy me. Their plan to make voters show ID at polling stations in the name of “securing the ballot” is a thinly disguised attempt to skew the voting in their favour. Let me explain. If you are young or poor, you are less likely to be able to afford a passport or even a driving licence. Some don’t have a bank account. You may also not have your name on a utility bill. If you live at home with your parents, as many young people do, or if you are sharing a house with several others, you may simply not have the prescribed ID and will not be able to vote.

It’s as if there weren’t enough barriers already to young or poor people voting already. And these groups, shall we say, tend not to vote Conservative. Putting more obstacles in the way of these people casting a vote seems at best irresponsible.

It’s not even as if there is any evidence of a need to “do something.” The report on which the Government’s plans is based, drawn up by former Tory Minister Eric Pickles freely admits this:

Despite the low numbers of allegations and rare cases of personation being prosecuted, there is a concern that the absence of evidence does not mean this practice is not taking place. And even if it is not, there is a precautionary principle that comes into play in terms of the potential for it to happen.

In other words, there is no evidence of a problem, but they are going to try to fix one anyway. It’s kind of like when they make it seem like every second person claiming benefits is somehow doing so fraudulently, despite the evidence being very much to the contrary.

The solution proposed actually creates a bigger problem than the one it tries to solve. That is a much greater threat to democracy. And it benefits the Tories by suppressing the anti Tory vote. Those are just two reasons why Liberal Democrats should fight these plans if they should ever come before Parliament.

It’s just 19 months since the Tories won a majority in the Commons. In that time they have made several attempts to skew the political system in their favour. From English votes for English Laws to trying to curb Labour’s union funding without curbing their own business funding and deleting 1.9 million entries from the electoral roll against the advice of the Electoral Commission. All of these measures have been robustly opposed by the Liberal Democrats.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings