Who needs a big majority?

While pleased that our 1p on income tax to rescue Health and Social care is in the public consciousness I’m disappointed that one of the most important ideas in the manifesto; the cross-party Health and Social Care Convention, hasn’t had the high profile it deserves.

Not only is it by far the best way forward but it is also a model for a better way to do politics. I am proud that we recognise that Health and Social Care should not be a political football and that, while developing clear ideas for a long term solution, Norman Lamb has put so much effort into trying to work with other parties and relevant experts. Our 1p on tax addresses the need for urgent action and provides the time and space to continue to develop a shared vision for the future.

The abandonment of Dilnot and the Dementia Tax fiasco bring into sharp relief the need for a more measured and consensual approach.

Some of the other issues that are dominating the election demonstrate how Governments gifted parliamentary majorities totally disproportionate to their support in the country are able arrogantly to impose ideologies that impact not just over one Parliament but for decades to come.

Across Europe countries with better political systems than ours converted their inefficient nationalised industries into efficient businesses with state shareholdings, very many of which of are now making substantial profits out of less fortunate British consumers. Most of the countless thousands of young people unable to find decent housing weren’t even born, much less able to vote, when successive Conservative and Labour governments sold off council housing without taking the blindingly obvious step of replacing these with alternative affordable homes.

An incoming Tory government with the big majority they purport to be necessary would be dangerous. They could, for example over five years, encourage and enable big corporation dominance of the NHS as disastrous and as difficult to unpick as the Thatcher privatisations. They could, to their huge advantage, magnify even further the already gross distortions of our electoral system by imposing an EVEL solution to the West Lothian question. At a time when comprehensive education is working better than ever, and looking good for the future they are planning a double whammy of death by 1000 cuts then downgrading of undermining 80% of our schools through the introduction Grammar Schools.

The big task for any incoming administration is Brexit. All government departments and most civil servants need to work on it. The largest party in a Commons can get on with Brexit just as long as the people get to vote on it. Demanding a big majority is simply the new project fear.

Apart from securing better funding for Health and Education there is not much action that is urgent and essential. However, there is an awful lot to do to plan better life chances for the next generation, especially ensuring that the next wave of technology and automation delivers a more prosperous future for us all. These are tasks that will span the life of more than one Parliament tasks that require more consensus and less narrow ideology. In Select Committees and more widely within the Lords a less tribal approach to politics already exists. The Liberal Democrats are philosophically more open to the development of a New Politics. By ruling out any coalition, we can become the honest brokers, the Champions of Consensus.

* Andrew Haldane is a former councillor and parliamentary candidate and current Chair of the Macclesfield local party and Vice Chair (Policy) of the NW Regional Party. In his earlier career, he worked in Marketing as a practitioner and later as an academic with an interest in Consumer Behavior applied to the shaping of Attitudes and Belief.