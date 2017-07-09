Paul Walter

Who to trust on the economy? The CBI or Dr Fox with his kamikazee Brexit?

By | Sun 9th July 2017 - 1:51 pm

This week, it was very welcome to hear the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) calling for the UK to remain in the Single Market and Customs Union once it leaves the EU, until a full trade deal is in place.

This seems to be simple common sense to me.

Anything else would be utter lunacy. Cross border supply chains are now so entrenched that leaving the customs union (without a viable (frictionless border) alternative) would be sheer insanity. Ask anyone who has had to chase boxes through customs (which is like this).

One person who, I highly suspect, has never had to chase a box through customs is the Right Honourable Dr Liam Fox.

Dr Fox criticised the CBI’s stance saying:

We can’t have a perpetual transitional period undermining the concept of Brexit itself.

This remarks seems utterly stupid on two levels:

(a) There has to be a transitional period after the two years of Article 50. Otherwise, we’ll have a cliff edge into oblivion (aka WTO rules). Greenland took two years to negotiate leaving the EEC and they have a population of less than 60,000 and had only one thing to negotiate about – fish.

(b) Brexit, or what was voted on in the June 23rd 2016 referendum – that is leaving the EU, does not mean leaving the single market or customs union. Norway, who many Brexiteers quoted as a model in the referendum campaign, is not in the EU but in the single market and customs union. And as Nick Clegg says, there is a world of wiggle room on free movement if only we were to put our minds to it.

I do hope the UK is not seduced by Liam Fox’s kamikazee Brexit course which will cut our national nose off to spite our face.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 9th Jul - 6:02pm
    I'm excited by a vision for us Liberal Democrats of accepting fellow citizens as producers of policies, empowering them through our local involvement in community...
  • User AvatarManfarang 9th Jul - 6:01pm
    Sheila Gee Much of North Africa is desert.
  • User AvatarPaul D B 9th Jul - 5:57pm
    The "Bremmings" are quite happy to take the British public off the highest cliff and the hardest Brexit to get out of Europe! Our task...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 9th Jul - 5:52pm
    from this week's Economist.
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 9th Jul - 5:51pm
    "I’d like to hear specific examples of ‘bone breakingly bad’?" The probability that airlines won't be able to operate across the EU & the UK...
  • User AvatarGlenn 9th Jul - 5:46pm
    Actually, the best things about leaving the EU are political. It resurrected the Left, it got rid of Cameron (worst PM in over a hundred...