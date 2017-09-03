Why are Lib Dems trying to find common ground with Eurosceptics?

Tom Brake calls on Eurosceptic MPs to back Parliamentary Sovereignty screams the press release from LDHQ. What’s that all about? The Tory hardcore aren’t going to listen to a damn thing a Lib Dem says. Not while the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.

Basically, he’s saying to them – you spent the referendum banging on about our Parliament getting its powers back, now it’s up to you to make sure it does.

In a letter to the 21 Brexiteer signatories of this pre-ferefendum missive in the Telegraph who are still MPs, Tom says:

I am writing to you regarding the European Union Withdrawal Bill. I am sure that we are in agreement that this Bill is of the utmost importance for the future of the UK and its relationship with the European Union. This Bill will affect a wide range of policy areas and lead to the incorporation of hundreds of pieces of EU law into UK law. It is therefore imperative that Parliament is given full sovereignty and scrutiny over this process. This opinion is widely supported, with the Law Society stating that the Bill ‘must respect parliament’s role in making and approving changes to UK law’ and Anand Menon, Professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at King’s College London, stating that the Bill ‘isn’t simply cut and paste’ for transferring EU laws to UK law. You may remember the letter you co-wrote and signed in the Daily Telegraph on 31st January 2016 regarding parliamentary sovereignty. In this letter you stated, ‘Whatever one’s views on the EU debate, many will agree that parliamentary sovereignty should be the key focus in any renegotiations.’ I am certain therefore that you will agree with me that parliamentary sovereignty should be the key focus also when considering a Bill of such importance to our future outside the EU. To deny the importance of parliamentary sovereignty in relation to this Bill would be hypocritical and inconsistent with your previous stance. This Bill gives unprecedented powers to the Executive to make policy changes which would normally require primary legislation. It provides little or no scrutiny of hundreds of EU laws that will be incorporated into UK laws by way of secondary legislation. It even grants powers in the Bill to modify the Act. Put simply, this Bill, which is so riddled with legal uncertainty and draconian powers, drives a coach and horses through parliamentary sovereignty. Therefore I hope that you will join me, if not in opposing the Bill, at least in seeking to moderate its more extreme aspects and impacts on parliamentary sovereignty. Specifically, will you support amendments which a) require government from the outset to draft primary legislation to achieve any policy changes, b) mandate the use of the super affirmative procedure for any secondary legislation which does anything other than simply transpose EU law into UK law and c) block powers in the Bill which grant the Government what can only be described as emergency powers to legislate for any crucial omissions in the original legislation? I look forward to hearing your concerns about the EU Withdrawal Bill, your proposed course of action and your support for these amendments. Tom Brake MP

Lib Dem Brexit Spokesman

Speaking about the letter, Tom said:

For years Brexiteers have told us how much they care about parliamentary sovereignty. Now is their chance to prove it. As it stands, this bill would drive a coach and horses through parliamentary sovereignty, giving the government sweeping powers to rewrite whole swathes of British law. MPs from all parties must resist this unprecedented power grab and ensure any future policy changes are agreed by Parliament, from environmental protections to employment law. We may disagree on Europe, but surely eurosceptics can agree that giving such draconian powers to the executive would be deeply damaging to British democracy.

Now, it wouldn’t take many of the Brexiteers to support what Tom is saying to ensure that changes are made to the Repeal Bill but I doubt that is really the point.

The 21 recipients of the letter are probably going to file it in the shredder at the first opportunity. The real audience is those people who were taken in by the promises made by the Leave campaign about sovereignty and highlighting how the reality is so very different. It’s not just about the impact on the economy, it’s about showing that the “take back control” mantra is anything but. Giving untrammelled power to Ministers is actually a worse situation than decisions being made by the 28 member states and being ratified by our Parliament.

