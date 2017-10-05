Why Fiscal Credibility Is Still Important

Of the many phrases that pepper the UK’s political discourse, the oft used ‘Magic Money Tree’ has to be the most grating. Its employment is a rhetorical device used to shut down any talk of government spending by hawks who believe any movement away from a narrow focus on cuts as a weapon for reducing the deficit is not only ill-advised, but belongs to the realm of fairy tales. More sophisticated commentators know that macroeconomics is more complex than that and government spending can – in some circumstances – reduce budget deficits.
After the financial crash of 2008 the UK’s public finances were in a perilous state and the electorate concluded that the Tories, in coalition with Liberal Democrats, could be trusted to repair them. After some success, the Conservatives alone were given a chance to finish the job in 2015. But two years later – somewhat prompted by a promise to spend more by Labour – the public’s appetite for so-called austerity has significantly diminished.
Politicians on the centre-left of politics, who are supportive of public spending, may see this as an opportunity to call for extra money for state spending. For so long the political narrative has been dominated by low taxes and spending cuts, and the opportunity presented by Labour to change that focus may prompt many in the centre to call for some fiscal easing. Liberal Democrats need to tread carefully at this political moment.
While Jeremy Corbyn has managed to challenge the post-recession fiscal consensus, there is little evidence that he has any better solutions in addressing the effects of a long period of deficit reduction or any credible plans in terms of rebooting the economy. Labour still has a credibility problem: yes, its manifesto was costed (in as much as both columns on the spread sheet tallied), but it lacked plausibility in terms of priorities and sustainability. Liberal Democrats can’t outdo Corbyn on spending promises, but they can come up with carefully crafted tax and spend policies based on improving the value of services, and ‘bank for buck’ capital investment schemes.
At present, Labour look like the most obvious winners of the next general election, but there is still much to play for. Whether in government or not, Labour’s fiscal plans will fall apart under detailed scrutiny or implementation. As Labour’s economic policies unravel there will be an opportunity for Liberal Democrats to make the case for properly thought out and costed spending plans. Approaches that promote progressive policies and keep a keen eye on the public purse will be called for. Luckily for the Liberal Democrats they have a leader who has credibility on both counts.
* Steven Duckworth is treasurer of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
I don’t like the term ‘Magic Money Tree’ either. But, like you, I do like people to be honest about the costs of a proposal.
I’m reluctant to use the word “investment” too widely, because it implies investment for future growth.
There is a range of spending, such as training and education, new transport links or new telecommunications infrastructure, which may increase the productivity of the country, and so increase growth in the long term.
Spending can be good for stimulating short-term growth, which is a good idea when the economy is in recession. That’s particularly true for capital spending.
Better of course, if the capital spending is for something that will increase productivity as well. This includes more housing closer to where people work, so businesses can get the employees they need, and less time is wasted on long commutes.
But a lot of spending isn’t like that.
For example, imagine a new building which gives slight improvements in productivity and slightly less spending on heating, but the savings are less than the cost of the building. Then there is building that you don’t need at all. Bridges to nowhere and new airports that no one uses have been built in the past.
I’m a supporter for benefits for the low paid. There may be an economic reason for these. But I support them because I want to see a reduction in poverty. That kind of spending is intended as an investment in the social fabric of the country, not in the productivity of the country.
From 1997 to 2010, the Labour government often used the term “investment” interchangeably with spending. I applaud their motives. But I think this has led to a degrading of language, and a cynicism about public spending.
We need to be straighter about what we are saying.
We need investment to improve our productivity, we need to spending to reduce poverty, we need other spending to improve our wider quality of life. But, if we’re not to feed the cynicism of the wider public, we need to be honest about which it is the spending is for.
Public spending has increased every year since the recession in 2008.
Continuing to increase spending during a recession is Keynesian economics. But Keynesian economcs also requires running a surplus during the growth periods that we have had for many years now.
So we have not actually had austerity in the last decade but added another trillion pounds of debt for the next generation to repay or refinance at higher interest rates than today.
In 2010 the coalition should have cut public sector wages by 10% as they did in Ireland. The would have enabled the deficit to be eliminated by now. There would have been more public support for it in 2010 when the emergency was recognised. As time passes, people are less concerned about putting public finances on a sound footing. By not doing so, we will be in a weak position to use Keynsian economics when the next recession comes.
government spending can – in some circumstances – reduce budget deficits.
Possibly. The budget deficit is what Government spends into the economy minus what it gets back in taxation revenue. Why doesn’t more come back than the Government spends? I’m sure there is no need to point out that this is not arithmetically possible, at least not consistently. So there’s always less coming back than going out and that is because everyone else, including our overseas trading partners likes to save in pounds.
Are savings a bad thing? Are budget deficits a bad thing? They are, to the penny, exactly the same thing so the answer has to be the same for both questions.
After the financial crash of 2008 the UK’s public finances were in a perilous state
Were they? People had ceased their net borrowing after the GFC and started saving. So you were saying that people’s finances were in a perilous state because they weren’t spending so much?
After some success…..
All that happened was that interest rates were reduced so that the private sector could resume their pre GFC borrowing pattern. More net borrowing means less net saving which means lower Govt deficits. Remember? That’s not so difficult.
Look. This is just simple arithmetic. If the UK as whole runs a trade deficit, or a current account deficit, then someone in the UK has to do the borrowing. That’s either you and I borrowing to buy land and property which naturally causes house prices to rise or it is Govt running a deficit. Or a bit of both.
The Government thinks it is doing us all a favour by pushing the debt burden on to young house buyers so that it can have a smaller deficit.
Well, if you understand the sectoral balances, which shouldn’t be beyond anyone who a few functioning brain cells left, you can see it really isn’t doing us all a favour at all!
@ David Evershed,
“But Keynesian economcs also requires running a surplus during the growth periods that we have had for many years now.”
This is only true for a country running balanced trade. The UK runs a significant trade deficit. So we have pounds net leaving the economy to pay for it. Someone in the UK has to borrow those pounds back to stop the economy falling into recession. That, in part, has to be the Government even in times of relative good growth.
Peter Martin,
If anyone wants to try to understand how the economy works they might at least have a think about this:
Quote from John Maynard Keynes
“If the Treasury were to fill old bottles with bank-notes, bury them at suitable depths in disused coal-mines which are then filled up to the surface with town rubbish, and leave it to private enterprise on well-tried principles of laissez-faire to dig the notes up again (the right to do so being obtained, of course, by tendering for leases of the note-bearing territory), there need be no more unemployment and, with the help of repercussions, the real income of the community, and its capital wealth, would probably become a good deal greater than it actually is.”
In other words “bridges to nowhere” can be economically beneficial. But even so we should try to avoid these and do something of direct benefit with the money we spend.
@ David Evershed “So we have not actually had austerity”. – Tell that to the food bank users.
“In 2010 the coalition should have cut public sector wages by 10%”.
I sometimes wonder how we even got 7.4% let alone what universe some people live in. So Liberal Democrat policy should have been to transfer the sins of those pillars of responsible capitalism, the Lehmann Brothers, onto the poor old nurses, teachers, firemen, social worker, police, armed forces (?) et al.
And what would you do about the endless strikes and civil unrest that would provoke Mr Evershed ? Send in the Spanish police ?
Labour’s current spending plan banks on those who have previously taken every legal step to avoid paying their fair share of tax grasping the idea that, to steal a line from the coalition years, “we’re all in this together”. It’s as unrealistic as the Tories’ belief that ease the burden on the wealthiest and they will happily create wealth for others rather than just maximizing their own pocket. Still, I don’t think we can state the coalition was in any way successful without recognising that we weren’t in it together, and that the growth was overly built on personal credit card debt and cut services were propped up by already overstretched local government.
“Approaches that promote progressive policies and keep a keen eye on the public purse will be called for” and this is where we can make our move.
There is a Magic Money Tree and it’s called the Bank of England which creates money and when it does it now we call it Quantitative Easing. We could have growth of 3% and inflation of 2% while creating 5% more money every year.
Steven Duckworth, the UK’s public finances were only in a perilous state if you think the UK is like Greece, if you knew our history you would know it was not perilous. Labour proposed £48.6 billion more spending a year and £52.5 billion of increased income and states of this £52.5 billion of new income they think £3.9 billion will not happen because of behavioural change. This is not a call for increasing the budget deficit, it is a continuation of neo-liberal economics.
We have called for increases in investment to be paid for by more government borrowing, which is a movement away from pure neo-liberal economics.
@ David Evershed
“But Keynesian economics also requires running a surplus during the growth periods that we have had for many years now”.
You are incorrect and many people believe as you do.
Keynesian economics requires a government to reduce spending once full employment has been achieved and the private sector can employ more people who are currently being employed by the state. We have not has full employment in the UK since 1974 or if you were using Beverage’s definition since 1955.
If public sector pay had been cut by 10% in 2010 this would have pushed the economy into a deep recession (which we only just missed) and of course reduced government income and increased the deficit. If the government then managed to get the economy into growth there could well have been recruitment and retention problems in the public sector.
“Beverage’s definition”
I’ll drink to that……… probably in Old Peculier.
@David Evershed,
Actually, the pay freeze, accompanied as it was by a shedding of jobs in the tens of thousands, and followed by years of a 1% departmental pay cap, delivered your 10% pay cut for public sector workers, and jolly grateful we are too… not.
For, as most public sector employees will tell you, a 1% pay cap does not mean that most staff have received a 1% pay rise, merely that for the most experienced staff, pay rises have been minimal to allow for some evening up at the bottom of grade pay scales.
Throw in pension contributions increases, that’s another 4% of my salary lost, even if I acknowledge the necessity of doing so, and my colleagues have effectively experienced something like a 14% cut of real wages, whilst delivering 5% efficiency savings year on year. Clearly, we’re not all in it together, given your willingness to sacrifice the people who provide the public services that you presumably value to some extent.
Departments such as HMRC are experiencing annual staff turnover rates of 10%, which presumably means that experienced staff are exiting in droves, something which might make filling the budget gap more challenging. At some point, the impact of the market comes home to roost, as the public sector finds it increasingly difficult to recruit people with the necessary skills to run efficient, effective services. Why work for the public sector when your skills attract far higher rewards in the private sector?
Your attitude towards those who serve you and your community horrifies me.