Why has nobody been held accountable for the Garden Bridge scandal?

By | Thu 10th August 2017 - 4:02 pm

Yesterday on LBC, Sadiq Khan acknowledged that the taxpayer is unlikely to see anything for the £50 million which has been spent on the Garden Bridge.

The Daily Express did its best to portray Khan, rather than Boris Johnson, as the guilty party here. Following James O’Brien’s show, they wrote a piece which totally failed to recognize the fact that it was Khan who had been the one who had instigated the enquiry which Margaret Hodge produced. A report which made it clear that no more public money should be invested in this project.

It is clear that there were multiple failings in the way this project was managed, especially in the way the procurement was handled. Yet, the Conservative Group on the Greater London Assembly has attempted to play Pontius Pilate and pretend that it was not all that bad, stating that it was “unable to agree to” the official report produced by the GLA’s oversight committee.

It is nothing short of a disgrace that someone can waste £50 million of taxpayers’ money with no consequences for their career. Just 25% of London tube stations have step-free access, which means that disabled people and those with buggies struggle to get around on the underground. The £50 million could have been spent in so many better ways to improve public transport in London.

Another key point which needs addressing is what should happen to the directors or trustees of the Garden Bridge. Unlike in the case of Kids Company, where some individuals have been barred from being directors for six years, it would appear that there will be no consequences for those whose fingerprints are all over the Garden Bridge.

Until the people involved are properly held to account for one of the most scandalous examples of waste and mis-management in government, we will not prevent this from happening again.

* Chris Key is dad of two girls, multilingual and internationalist. Lib Dem member in Twickenham who likes holding local council and MPs to account.

  • Jeff 10th Aug '17 - 4:52pm

    I expect it will be kicked into the long grass.

  • paul barker 10th Aug '17 - 5:04pm

    This strikes me as silly & illiberal. The Garden Bridge was a great idea but there was no prospect of it being built solely with Public Funds in the present Political climate. That meant mixed Public/Private Funding & taking a risk. In this case the risk didnt pay off & Londoners lost about a Fiver each. Lets talk about serious Politics please.

  • Michael Cole 10th Aug '17 - 5:20pm

    Chris, Thank you for setting the record straight on the £50million Garden Bridge fiasco. Seemingly, the only mitigating factor is that it didn’t result in lost lives.

    In conclusion you say “Until the people involved are properly held to account for one of the most scandalous examples of waste and mis-management in government, we will not prevent this from happening again.” Yes, but how do you do it ? We know from experience that most inquiries end up being somewhat of a whitewash. Personally, I am sick and tired of hearing repeated promises by successive governments that “We will take steps to make sure this never happens again”.

    This Garden Bridge disgrace is a relatively small part of a much wider problem – the political malaise in this country. We need more than ever the reforms which LDs have long advocated, such as ‘fair votes’ and a properly structured constitution (and much more). Until such reform is achieved we will not mitigate short-termism’ and will continue to receive cosmetic, not real, accountability.

  • Laurence Cox 10th Aug '17 - 5:30pm

    I agree with Paul Barker’s first and last sentences. I would prefer it is we hadn’t wasted £50 million but it’s still small beer compared with, for example, the amount of money that needs to be put into London’s NHS. The only justification for the Mayor supporting the Garden Bridge was that one end of it would have been at Temple underground station, which desparately needs modernising and where step-free access to platform level could have been incorporated as part of the plan.

    From the consultation in 2013:

    “The bridge has been designed to be accessible with lifts and stairs at each landing. The north landing point will be accessed via a ramp from Temple Place and a lift from Temple London Underground station roof to the bridge deck.”

