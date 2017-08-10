Why has nobody been held accountable for the Garden Bridge scandal?

Yesterday on LBC, Sadiq Khan acknowledged that the taxpayer is unlikely to see anything for the £50 million which has been spent on the Garden Bridge.
The Daily Express did its best to portray Khan, rather than Boris Johnson, as the guilty party here. Following James O’Brien’s show, they wrote a piece which totally failed to recognize the fact that it was Khan who had been the one who had instigated the enquiry which Margaret Hodge produced. A report which made it clear that no more public money should be invested in this project.
It is clear that there were multiple failings in the way this project was managed, especially in the way the procurement was handled. Yet, the Conservative Group on the Greater London Assembly has attempted to play Pontius Pilate and pretend that it was not all that bad, stating that it was “unable to agree to” the official report produced by the GLA’s oversight committee.
It is nothing short of a disgrace that someone can waste £50 million of taxpayers’ money with no consequences for their career. Just 25% of London tube stations have step-free access, which means that disabled people and those with buggies struggle to get around on the underground. The £50 million could have been spent in so many better ways to improve public transport in London.
Another key point which needs addressing is what should happen to the directors or trustees of the Garden Bridge. Unlike in the case of Kids Company, where some individuals have been barred from being directors for six years, it would appear that there will be no consequences for those whose fingerprints are all over the Garden Bridge.
Until the people involved are properly held to account for one of the most scandalous examples of waste and mis-management in government, we will not prevent this from happening again.
* Chris Key is dad of two girls, multilingual and internationalist. Lib Dem member in Twickenham who likes holding local council and MPs to account.
is it possible that no-one really knows how those responsible can be held to account? The way the grant was given to a charity rather than expended by direct purchases means that lots of the due diligence etc. was bypassed. It was a mayoral direction from BJ to TfL that instructed TfL officers to assist the BGT to make the garden bridge happen (arguably prematurely with no proven transport or business case at the time). Therefore, arguably people like De Cani and Dedring were just acting on direct orders, and if this is the case and the Mayor does have the authority to do this then perhaps the system of expending transport and infrastructure money by political preference rather than proven need must change – this is something that needs to be considered as other, more advantageous in transport terms, projects have been delayed by many years due to this out of sequence expenditure. However, If (a big IF) it can be proven that the mayor at the time knowingly spent transport money on a non transport project because he felt not that it was in the best interest of London but of a select group of people with whom he was acquainted then this action may perhaps be deemed, potentially, to be a misuse of public funds could it not? In which case this would become a criminal matter. the other issue where rules are known to have been broken, and these are civil rather than criminal laws, are to do with the fairness of the procurement – clearly the competitors that never stood a fair chance are not motivated to pursue the GBT or Tfl as it simply would not be worth it.
I expect it will be kicked into the long grass.
This strikes me as silly & illiberal. The Garden Bridge was a great idea but there was no prospect of it being built solely with Public Funds in the present Political climate. That meant mixed Public/Private Funding & taking a risk. In this case the risk didnt pay off & Londoners lost about a Fiver each. Lets talk about serious Politics please.
Chris, Thank you for setting the record straight on the £50million Garden Bridge fiasco. Seemingly, the only mitigating factor is that it didn’t result in lost lives.
In conclusion you say “Until the people involved are properly held to account for one of the most scandalous examples of waste and mis-management in government, we will not prevent this from happening again.” Yes, but how do you do it ? We know from experience that most inquiries end up being somewhat of a whitewash. Personally, I am sick and tired of hearing repeated promises by successive governments that “We will take steps to make sure this never happens again”.
This Garden Bridge disgrace is a relatively small part of a much wider problem – the political malaise in this country. We need more than ever the reforms which LDs have long advocated, such as ‘fair votes’ and a properly structured constitution (and much more). Until such reform is achieved we will not mitigate short-termism’ and will continue to receive cosmetic, not real, accountability.
I agree with Paul Barker’s first and last sentences. I would prefer it is we hadn’t wasted £50 million but it’s still small beer compared with, for example, the amount of money that needs to be put into London’s NHS. The only justification for the Mayor supporting the Garden Bridge was that one end of it would have been at Temple underground station, which desparately needs modernising and where step-free access to platform level could have been incorporated as part of the plan.
From the consultation in 2013:
“The bridge has been designed to be accessible with lifts and stairs at each landing. The north landing point will be accessed via a ramp from Temple Place and a lift from Temple London Underground station roof to the bridge deck.”