Why has nobody been held accountable for the Garden Bridge scandal?

Yesterday on LBC, Sadiq Khan acknowledged that the taxpayer is unlikely to see anything for the £50 million which has been spent on the Garden Bridge.

The Daily Express did its best to portray Khan, rather than Boris Johnson, as the guilty party here. Following James O’Brien’s show, they wrote a piece which totally failed to recognize the fact that it was Khan who had been the one who had instigated the enquiry which Margaret Hodge produced. A report which made it clear that no more public money should be invested in this project.

It is clear that there were multiple failings in the way this project was managed, especially in the way the procurement was handled. Yet, the Conservative Group on the Greater London Assembly has attempted to play Pontius Pilate and pretend that it was not all that bad, stating that it was “unable to agree to” the official report produced by the GLA’s oversight committee.

It is nothing short of a disgrace that someone can waste £50 million of taxpayers’ money with no consequences for their career. Just 25% of London tube stations have step-free access, which means that disabled people and those with buggies struggle to get around on the underground. The £50 million could have been spent in so many better ways to improve public transport in London.

Another key point which needs addressing is what should happen to the directors or trustees of the Garden Bridge. Unlike in the case of Kids Company, where some individuals have been barred from being directors for six years, it would appear that there will be no consequences for those whose fingerprints are all over the Garden Bridge.

Until the people involved are properly held to account for one of the most scandalous examples of waste and mis-management in government, we will not prevent this from happening again.

* Chris Key is dad of two girls, multilingual and internationalist. Lib Dem member in Twickenham who likes holding local council and MPs to account.