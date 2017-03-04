Why I was furious to get an email from Liz Leffman

Before I even start this, let me just say that Liz Leffman, the Chair of the English Party and our wonderful candidate in the Witney by-election is one of my favourite Liberal Democrats and that none of this is her fault.

She is one of the most constructive and practical people I have come across in the party and I’m delighted that she is leading the English Party on its journey to reform.

However, I got an email from her the other day, sent out by party HQ, that made me furious. Here’s what it said:

Hi Caron, This weekend, I’ll be out campaigning in Oxfordshire as part of our National Day of Action – and I’d love it if you’d join me by campaigning in your area too. Last night, the House of Lords successfully amended the Article 50 bill to guarantee EU Citizens Right to Stay – and now, we need to persuade MPs in the House of Commons to back the amendment when it comes back to them. One of the ways we can do that is by making a huge splash this weekend and with events up and down the country and show MPs and the Government that there is a real opposition to their plans for a hard Brexit. So please, join me this weekend and hit the pavements for our National Day of Action: Thanks, Liz

Liz Leffman Chair of the English Party

Liberal Democrats

It’s all good stuff. But I live in Scotland. I’m a member and office bearer of the Scottish Lib Dems. This email, sent out from the federal party, should have come from our Scottish Convener, Sheila Thomson.

If this had been the first time something like this had happened, I might just send a quiet email to the team at HQ responsible. But it’s not the first time that Scotland hasn’t been considered. Some of us are still smarting from the email sent out by Simon Hughes the week after our horrific and devastating result in the 2011 Holyrood elections which started “It’s been a good week to be a Liberal Democrat.”

One of my golden rules about communications is that you need to think about who it’s going to and what is the best way to get the reaction that you want. The federal party must be more alert to these sorts of things. Scottish members, already disillusioned as to where they fit into the federal party’s thinking, are actively alienated when this sort of thing happens. We get so many complaints when members receive emails which so clearly don’t apply to them. If they then opt out of receiving emails altogether, that is a vital link between member and party broken.

It doesn’t take more than a couple of seconds to stop and think if the message being sent applies to everyone or just one state party. You would think that after nearly 30 years, it would have become instinctive. If it isn’t instinctive, then it needs to become part of a checklist that people go through before sending stuff out.

The party has to get better at this.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings