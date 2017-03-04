Why I was furious to get an email from Liz Leffman

Before I even start this, let me just say that Liz Leffman, the Chair of the English Party and our wonderful candidate in the Witney by-election is one of my favourite Liberal Democrats and that none of this is her fault.
She is one of the most constructive and practical people I have come across in the party and I’m delighted that she is leading the English Party on its journey to reform.
However, I got an email from her the other day, sent out by party HQ, that made me furious. Here’s what it said:
Hi Caron,
This weekend, I’ll be out campaigning in Oxfordshire as part of our National Day of Action – and I’d love it if you’d join me by campaigning in your area too.
Last night, the House of Lords successfully amended the Article 50 bill to guarantee EU Citizens Right to Stay – and now, we need to persuade MPs in the House of Commons to back the amendment when it comes back to them.
One of the ways we can do that is by making a huge splash this weekend and with events up and down the country and show MPs and the Government that there is a real opposition to their plans for a hard Brexit.
So please, join me this weekend and hit the pavements for our National Day of Action:
Thanks,
Liz
Liz Leffman
Chair of the English Party
Liberal Democrats
It’s all good stuff. But I live in Scotland. I’m a member and office bearer of the Scottish Lib Dems. This email, sent out from the federal party, should have come from our Scottish Convener, Sheila Thomson.
If this had been the first time something like this had happened, I might just send a quiet email to the team at HQ responsible. But it’s not the first time that Scotland hasn’t been considered. Some of us are still smarting from the email sent out by Simon Hughes the week after our horrific and devastating result in the 2011 Holyrood elections which started “It’s been a good week to be a Liberal Democrat.”
One of my golden rules about communications is that you need to think about who it’s going to and what is the best way to get the reaction that you want. The federal party must be more alert to these sorts of things. Scottish members, already disillusioned as to where they fit into the federal party’s thinking, are actively alienated when this sort of thing happens. We get so many complaints when members receive emails which so clearly don’t apply to them. If they then opt out of receiving emails altogether, that is a vital link between member and party broken.
It doesn’t take more than a couple of seconds to stop and think if the message being sent applies to everyone or just one state party. You would think that after nearly 30 years, it would have become instinctive. If it isn’t instinctive, then it needs to become part of a checklist that people go through before sending stuff out.
The party has to get better at this.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Got to say Caron I think this is a bit nit picking – Many at HQ (and Im not a HQ staffer) will be a bit tired post Stoke/Copeland and now busy again with another by-election. When you do communications someone always has an opinion and if it had come from the Scottish convenor someone else may turn round and go “were a unionist party why is everything coming from Scotland.” You can’t please everyone all of the time.
Sorry but come on what is the problem here? I have just come in from delivering and I am knackered. I don’t want to read about , what I consider , to be trivial and silly demarcation disputes over who sent out a letter.
Rob, the problem is that this isn’t the first time the party has done this, and won’t be the last. It shows contempt for the party’s structure and the voices of Scottish (and, presumably, Welsh) members, unintentionally or otherwise.
Federalism is one of our key policies, and frankly if we can’t get it right in our own internal mailings, then what chance have we got in persuading others?
I guess Nicola Sturgeon’s style of divisive politics and trivial outrage is trickling down onto some members
That’s interesting. The one Scot who has responded so far gets it.
So basically if ‘Chair of the English Party’ was omitted then you’d be fine with it because none of what was said applies only to England.
It’s just sending an email with your job title on – look at the message content and not who sent it.
Actually, Michael, it is important. This sort of thing happens all the time to both Scotland and Wales and it’s time we were both treated with a bit more respect within the federal party.
It matters when Scottish members are sent an email from the Chair of the English Party as if we were not a separate state party in our federal family.
The comments on this thread are very instructive as it shows that the English members who have commented don’t understand the federal nature of our party or the damage that is done when Scottish members are treated like this.
Add me to the list of English members who can’t get very eorked up about this – sorry Caron. Cup of tea then more delivery to do…..
James Pugh “I guess Nicola Sturgeon’s style of divisive politics and trivial outrage is trickling down onto some members”.
I’m afraid that post illustrates the problem.
Well this is a depressing if unsurprising thread. For the 22 years that I’ve been a party member (including ten as a member of staff) I’ve been repeatedly struck by the contradiction between the clean and fair federal structures of the party and the lack of understanding that most members have as to the meaning behind those structures and that that is how we believe that the British constitution should be organised. That’s the party’s fault for making no effort to explain such things to new members. This in turn leads, as I have discovered in the last few months, to long serving Liberal Democrats arguing online AGAINST federalism.
Statistically irrelevant, but count one member in Wales who can’t get worked up about this either.
It’s a UK-wide event and all I thought, on getting the email, was that I wouldn’t be free to take part anywhere.
“Actually, Michael, it is important. This sort of thing happens all the time to both Scotland and Wales and it’s time we were both treated with a bit more respect within the federal party.”
Exactly. I am as thrilled to see two articles discussing Northern Irish politics on this site as I am dismayed that Nick Clegg, for example, can stand up in the House of Commons and speak of the needs of the Union post-Brexit but does so forgetting Wales. Theresa May is signalling for the first time in a long time, if not ever, that Conservatives understand that they need to work outside of England and the Lib Dems cannot forget they do too.
The point being made is highly relevant despite the condescending comments being made.
If this is an English communication for English members then it should not be sent more widely. If it is intended for the wider membership then it should not be signed off in a way that creates any ambiguity.
Caron has pointed out the thoughtletness underpinning the Simon Hughes e-mail. There have been situations where members have been contacted by the Scottish party and from the Federal party (usually acting as the English party by default) which contained clashing information.
I’d also take issue with the references to ‘HQ’. As far as I’m concerned that’s 5 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh. They didn’t send the contentious e-mail.
The ignorance of English people on this thread & in I assume UK LibDem HQ as to how the LibDem party structure works, plus how this will play in Scotland & presumably Wales and how alienated Scottish members will feel at this email and others like it, shows the inevitability of Scottish independence.
I don’t think party HQ understands these things. Churning stuff out in quantity is what they do. The quality of what they say? Scotland? Just a faraway place to them with lots of strange-sounding names… assuming they know were it is!
To be fair, Tony, it’s not quite that bad, but this is an error that happens too often.
@allan: You might want to check that address:-).
You mean it’s not the pub 😉
Ugh. This is the sort of slip-up that would have annoyed me greatly before I moved to Scotland, and even more so after 23 years here. It’s not just a matter of pedantry, though frankly that would be enough, but alarming evidence of lazy thinking that is really critical to hone at this moment. The PM’s threat to undevolve policy areas repatriated post-Brexit may just tip the balance and spell the end of the UK. In this context, the hearts and minds of members and supporters of the Party matter.
But before Scotland explodes again, we have Northern Ireland and the whole border thing to pay attention to…
Caron
Not that it is remotely important, but since crude aspects of identity have been raised as some sort of important measure of the worth of people’s opinion, am Welsh, and Welsh speaking. I take no offence at an important email signed off by an outstanding individual like Liz Leffman, who also happens to be the Chair of the English Party (I didn’t know that before, and couldn’t care less).
What silliness that people bicker and apparently get furious about the official title of the individual signing off an important email communicating a national event. Given what’s going on in the world, somebody getting furious about about such an email must either be perpetually furious, or not getting furious about the right things.
Since the importance of bureaucratic process is being elevated above what seems sensible in this instance, what exactly did the Scottish Convener communicate to Scottish members about this weekend’s events?
People think Federal is a structure – as anyone in Germany for example would tell you, it’s more than that it’s a state of mind and an understanding. Sadly not in the Lib Dems. Hey ho
the problem is that this isn’t the first time the party has done this, and won’t be the last. It shows contempt for the party’s structure
I think the problem is the party structure. I seem to remember the diagram that was posted a year or so back showing the structure of the LibDems in the UK&NI that no one really understand and it would seem that it hasn’t changed in the interim to any great extent…