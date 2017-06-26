Why I’m gambling on a second referendum

I’m not a gambling man, but a few months ago I placed a bet for the first time in my life. It was that Emmanuel Macron would win the French election. It was an expression of hope, which paid off.

Today I am betting on the success of a second referendum on Europe – either staying in the EU or re-joining it, preferably the former. My hope is that the dice will roll in our favour and the people will get it right next time round.

Not that I’m any great fan of referendums, as readers of my previous posts will know. Much can be done to soften the blow without invoking another one. But to reverse the earlier result and stay a member of the EU is likely to require the voice of the people again.

How acceptable will that be to Brenda from Bristol? Well, the snap election was waved through without hesitation despite arguments to the contrary. It is in fact quite difficult to argue against putting things to the people.

The tide is turning

Last week, on the first anniversary of the Brexit vote. I wrote a piece for my local newspaper arguing that Brexit was a clear mistake and the country can still change its mind. I was pitted against TV presenter Quentin Willson, who argued the opposite with all the force and eloquence he is noted for, saying we must turn our backs on selfish Brussels.

But there was a distinct change in tone. Gone was the brash confidence in the sunny uplands that await us once liberated from the shackles of the EU. In its place, a plaintive resentment that we will be denied the utopia that is rightfully ours. The Brexiters are on the back foot, and the only thing that keeps their juggernaut rolling is a sort of fatalistic compulsion that we have to go through with it, or as Magnus Magnusson would say “I’ve started so I’ll finish”.

I do not believe there will be any cataclysmic event to prompt an emergency reversal. We are not going to fall off any cliff. Life for most Britons will go on from day to day, our gradual decline as a country will be most apparent to those standing outside Britain.

What, then, can motivate a change of heart? For an answer, look to Emmanuel Macron. His passion for a united Europe has powered his meteoric rise. Under his proposed reforms the EU will become closer to the people. One envisages EU studies in schools, cultural exchanges, sporting sponsorship.

Rennaisance of the EU

Quentin Willson described the present European Commission as “ a huge plate-glass factory where thousands of self interested officials and well paid bureaucrats dispense daily flannel”. Unkind, but he has a point. If the EU had been less remote, Ebbw Vale in South Wales, which had benefited hugely from EU investment, would not have voted to leave.

But that is past history, and Europe is on the up and up. Britain can be part of this renaissance. Richard Dawkins has even suggested that the Liberal Democrats should rename themselves the European Party, leaving behind all the heavy baggage of the coalition and tuition fees with the old name, emerging like a butterfly from its chrysalis.

Second time lucky

The point is that we need to be offering hope, not dwelling on past failure. It may look far away at the moment, but so did Macron’s presidency when I bet on it. So that’s why I’m gambling on another referendum on Europe, no matter how long it takes, and keeping my fingers crossed that we will be second time lucky.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.