Why I’m gambling on a second referendum

I’m not a gambling man, but a few months ago I placed a bet for the first time in my life. It was that Emmanuel Macron would win the French election. It was an expression of hope, which paid off.
Today I am betting on the success of a second referendum on Europe – either staying in the EU or re-joining it, preferably the former. My hope is that the dice will roll in our favour and the people will get it right next time round.
Not that I’m any great fan of referendums, as readers of my previous posts will know. Much can be done to soften the blow without invoking another one. But to reverse the earlier result and stay a member of the EU is likely to require the voice of the people again.
How acceptable will that be to Brenda from Bristol? Well, the snap election was waved through without hesitation despite arguments to the contrary. It is in fact quite difficult to argue against putting things to the people.
The tide is turning
Last week, on the first anniversary of the Brexit vote. I wrote a piece for my local newspaper arguing that Brexit was a clear mistake and the country can still change its mind. I was pitted against TV presenter Quentin Willson, who argued the opposite with all the force and eloquence he is noted for, saying we must turn our backs on selfish Brussels.
But there was a distinct change in tone. Gone was the brash confidence in the sunny uplands that await us once liberated from the shackles of the EU. In its place, a plaintive resentment that we will be denied the utopia that is rightfully ours. The Brexiters are on the back foot, and the only thing that keeps their juggernaut rolling is a sort of fatalistic compulsion that we have to go through with it, or as Magnus Magnusson would say “I’ve started so I’ll finish”.
I do not believe there will be any cataclysmic event to prompt an emergency reversal. We are not going to fall off any cliff. Life for most Britons will go on from day to day, our gradual decline as a country will be most apparent to those standing outside Britain.
What, then, can motivate a change of heart? For an answer, look to Emmanuel Macron. His passion for a united Europe has powered his meteoric rise. Under his proposed reforms the EU will become closer to the people. One envisages EU studies in schools, cultural exchanges, sporting sponsorship.
Rennaisance of the EU
Quentin Willson described the present European Commission as “ a huge plate-glass factory where thousands of self interested officials and well paid bureaucrats dispense daily flannel”. Unkind, but he has a point. If the EU had been less remote, Ebbw Vale in South Wales, which had benefited hugely from EU investment, would not have voted to leave.
But that is past history, and Europe is on the up and up. Britain can be part of this renaissance. Richard Dawkins has even suggested that the Liberal Democrats should rename themselves the European Party, leaving behind all the heavy baggage of the coalition and tuition fees with the old name, emerging like a butterfly from its chrysalis.
Second time lucky
The point is that we need to be offering hope, not dwelling on past failure. It may look far away at the moment, but so did Macron’s presidency when I bet on it. So that’s why I’m gambling on another referendum on Europe, no matter how long it takes, and keeping my fingers crossed that we will be second time lucky.
* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.
I suppose I am a different sort of liberal. Emmanuel Macron always looked like a nomark to me. Always check references.
Rennaisance of the EU: ‘Quentin Willson (sic) described the present European Commission as “ a huge plate-glass factory where thousands of self interested officials and well paid bureaucrats dispense daily flannel”.’
Or maybe that is too eloquent for Wilson.
I too am one of the oldies that firmly believe our way forward needs to be in Europe, for the sake of our children. All the good things we are throwing out of the window – for what? We have upset so many NHS employees that our hospital service is under threat. Our universities are losing staff. Business will be hard hit.
I quite like The European Party – or perhaps, European Liberals. The trouble is, we Liberal Democrats need a leader who can “do a Macron” and inspire: give us the vision of a Europe – united world leaders. We have never had a Prime Minister who has been a leader in Europe. We have always been snivelling at the edges following, rather than creating a vision of Europe, the cradle of civilisation and still leading it.
I think there will be a second referendum for a number of possible reasons:
1 – Parliament won’t be able to secure enough votes for a hard Brexit or even a soft Brexit when trying to steer various acts like the ‘great’ repeal bill through parliament. To rectify this politicians may well decide to call a referendum and ask people if they want a hard or soft Brexit or to stay as is.
2 – People will tire of Brexit. As the NHS crumbles through neglect citizens will rightly ask – is it worth it?
3 – The economy. Business is not really doing anything about Brexit because they don’t know what sort of Brexit to plan for. So investments aren’t being made. Meanwhile the BOE is struggling to decide what will damage the economy less, putting up interest rates or lowering them…. stagnation may well leat Brits to demand economic growth ahead of Brexit.
4 – Maybe we will leave but then how long will we have to wait before people start saying that the last referendum wasn’t clear and that there should be a second (or is that a third?) referendum.
Yes I think point 2 is an especially good one, Christian. Brexit is a fad, an eccentric idea based on pure fantasy. It was previously confined to a few fanatics, until the genie was let out of the bottle. Like all fads though, it will run out of steam.
John,
I agree: not only has the domino-effect Farage had hoped for not materialized; to the contrary, Macron is the attractive fresh face of a to be hoped-for EU-renaissance.
I am much more hopeful now about a sane end of Britain’s flirt with Brexit, but thinking about another referendum fills me with horror.
Just imagine another leave-campaign… what will they come up with next time? And consider the reaction of a desperate leave-minority, in their conviction of being robbed of their legitimate victory from June 2016, led into their final battle by Farage et. al. Remember Jo Cox. This ugly spectacle would happen before the eyes of the entire European public (anyhow wondering what is going on here) who the UK is asking to keep the door open until after this referendum and an unavoidably vitriolic campaign. After all, we need them to be convinced that this will be final and the UK will be a reliable partner afterwards. Please, no! But if there is no other way, so be it.