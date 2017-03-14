Keith Legg

Why I’m supporting Yes this time

In September 2014, you could well be expected to have thought that it was all over. The “no” vote to independence – including mine – was 55%, the SNP broadly accepted the result, and it looked like there was no way the Tories would win an overall majority in 2015, effectively ruling out an EU referendum.

How things have changed.

In 2014, I started the referendum relatively open-minded but leaning towards a “no”, but by the end (and having been firmly put off the idea by Alex Salmond) I was quite firmly in the “no” camp.

But in my head I was clear about one thing. My priority was to remain a European citizen. I would prefer to do that as part of the UK, but if that wasn’t possible then other ways had to be considered.

The result of the EU referendum, and the 2015 general election, showed an England which was moving further and further from the political location of Scotland. England seems to be seeking some sort of isolationist utopia, where warm beer, cricket on village greens, and a gentle nod to the Empire is prevailing over the reality of the modern world. It is moving away from the traditional welcoming mat it has shown to immigrants fleeing war, persecution and poverty since well before the 20th century, to one where an inward-looking, “England First” approach is emerging (even with regard to its own relationships within the UK.)

Scotland’s views remain different. While we can’t pretend there have been no issues whatsoever, Scotland has generally been more accepting of immigrants in recent years, be they from Poland, Syria, or – yes – even England. We see the opportunities of working and living outwith our own borders, as I do, and are more therefore probably more accepting of those who choose to move to Scotland. And even if Scotland did decide to vote Conservative in a future election, at least then it would be because a majority of Scots voted for it.

There is no guarantee that an independent Scotland would automatically join the EU. France and Germany may be amenable, but there are other nations who might not be so (although the clout of those two and a desire to show the relevance of the EU should be enough.) However, it is virtually certain that remaining part of the UK will mean leaving the EU, and leaving behind the right to live, work and study in other European countries, and the many other positives that EU membership brings. Even if it results in a Scotland outside the EU or even the Single Market for however long a period of time, the long term gain from independence in our ability to make decisions for ourselves is now in my mind worth the short term pain.

I do hope, though, that we learn some lessons from the last two referenda in how to behave during the campaigns. We need to have a mature, sensible discussion about the issues and the risks on both sides of the argument, which are considerably bigger on both sides this time round. We need to respect people on the opposite side of the argument to ourselves and realise that, where there are disagreements we need to be sure that we are not making things worse by putting down or excluding someone just because we disagree on something – that’s not a liberal approach.

I don’t pretend this has been a straightforward decision. I could just have easily gone the other way, as Caron Lindsay outlines in her article. I am still a Liberal Democrat, and still agree with more party policy – almost all, in fact – than I disagree with. In fact, I’d still prefer a federal solution with some Scottish involvement in the single market than outright independence, but realistically this is not on offer. Tim Farron and Nick Clegg are doing a brilliant job or arguing a strong case against Brexit. But while the appeal of a better Britain is still there, I’m certain that it is not possible under the current constitutional settlement. So it is with a heavy heart but a strong head that I have realised it is time for something different.

* Keith Legg is a former councillor and activist in Fife, who moved with his family to teach in an international school in Cairo in August. The views above are written in a personal capacity.

One Comment

  • ANMAW 14th Mar '17 - 2:04pm

    The rubbish that people spout on both sides of the EU debate really winds me up – On one hand you claim that leaving the EU will end our ‘right to live, work and study in other European countries’ yet at the bottom of the article it says that you moved ‘to teach in an international school in Cairo in August’. Last time I checked Egypt wasn’t in the EU either…

