Why is it so difficult for politicians to understand social care?

Social care is any extra help that a person needs with day to day living. It might be getting out and about, maintaining relationships, preparing meals, washing, paying bills or cleaning and maintaining the house. Anything that does not require really specialised knowlege but is, nonetheless, essential for a person’s wellbeing. Infants, small children and those with disabilities often need social care. Most adults can manage well into their old age by hiring someone like a gardener or a cleaner except if they have a medical condition such arthritis, Parkinson’s or dementia. Even then, most people can pay for their care themselves or claim attendance allowance to help them to do so. The problem comes in when their care reaches such a level that this benefit does not cover the cost of their care and they have depleted their savings. Currently, the local authority will help towards the cost of a person’s care – or even organise the care – if the person’s savings have depleted to £23,250. This does not currently include the value of the person’s house if they own it. If the person needs to go into a care home or other form of residential care, they are currently expected to fund their own care by selling their house and will only be eligible for support from the local authority when their savings have depleted to £23,250.
The problem that Theresa May has had is that the conservatives have tried to level the playing field by saying that the value of the person’s home should taken into consideration regardless of whether they have care in the home or in a residential setting. This means that a person with a home worth £500,000 will need to pay for their care for many years before receiving any public assistance. To top it off, the Tories did not agree to the £72,000 cap proposed by the Liberal Democrats in government so Theresa May was left holding the bag as many people realised that their life savings may go on care and that they may only be able to pass on minimal savings to their children and grandchildren. On BBC Question Time last night, Mrs. May committed that people would “not have to sell their homes in their lifetime” but this is rather a big promise and one which I, for one, do not believe she can keep.
By contrast, the Lib Dems have agreed to the cap (recommended by Dilnot) and committed to integrated health and social care. This would mean that there would be fewer problems between the NHS and the local authority trying to determine which is liable to fund certain areas, like giving medication for example. The cap would also ensure that people who have a substantial investment in their home will be able to pass on some of their accumulated wealth to their loved ones. It is an idea that the Conservatives refused to implement when in coalition with the Liberal Democrats but one which Theresa May and the Conservatives will now have to take a better look at. The Prime Minister has committed to a consultation to determine the proper level for a cap but it took a relaunch of the Conservative manifesto to add this provision. It’s a poor show in my opinion and one which should never have happened. Let’s hope that they take a long, hard look at the issue when the next government is convened.
* Gillian Douglass is the Chair Elect of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats
Am I missing something?
How much accumulated wealth would those whose accumulated wealth is less than £72,000, ( usually tied up in their only asset, their homes), be able to pass on to their children?
Mrs May, as far as anyone can tell is now saying that there will be a cap. Who will most benefit from this?
Taxing wealth rather than income seems to me to be the only real way of ensuring greater fairness. In my lifetime I have seen too many wealthy individuals who, with the aid of good accountants, could play the system. When has it been the role of the state to fund and protect the inheritance of the wealthy?
I do not understand the point this article is trying to make. I can’t see anywhere in the article where it suggests that politicians don’t understand social care.
The reality is that if you want something provided by government it has to be paid for somehow. Social care for the elderly is expensive. It has to be paid for. It seems to me that what is happening here IS politicians understanding that issue.
As we showed with tuition fees, if you aren’t prepared to pay for something through general taxation, you are going to end up paying for it in some other way. It would be fairer to pay for social care for the elderly by a general inheritance tax imposed equally on everyone, so that no distinction is made between those who die while still fit so incur no care costs and those who die after a long period of incapacity so incur considerable care costs. However, we know very well that any proposal to impose a substantial increase in inheritance tax would result in outrage. So no politicians dare propose it. So we have this instead.
Would we prefer massive increases in income tax to pay for it? As I said, it has to be paid for somehow. Why is there no more acknowledgement of things like this, meaning that we cannot have realistic discussion on how to pay for it, as politicians who try to make suggestions get attacked for doing so?
Our party got almost destroyed because we worked out a serious compromise enabling us to save the university system from massive cuts without tax rises to pay for it because there was no way the dominant coalition partner would have accepted the necessary tax rises. Labour have managed to do well by attacking us over it, while only making vague hand-waving gestures about how they would pay for it.
So here we are with social care. It seems to me this article is attacking the Conservatives for working out a way to pay for it, while simultaneously acknowledging that the Liberal Democrats would support much the same thing.
Council Social Care Services also pay for the full time residential and nursing care of those whose assets (including their house) are less than the £23,250 floor. At a cost per person of £800 – £1000 per week I believe this is the major part of Council social care costs – not care at home.
Those with assets above the £23,250 floor (including their home) have to pay for their own residential or nursing care, apart from a small weekly amount for the health care element, assessed on the seriousness of any illnesses.
Where a person’s assets are largely tied up in their property and/or their partner still lives in the house, the council will lend the money to pay for the full time care against the security of the house. The council is then repaid out of the estate at death.
The effect of introducing a cap on individuals social care payments of say £72, 000 (suggested in the Dilnot report) is to increase the amount of any inheritance set out in the persons will. At present those paying for care should be left with at least £23,000 in their will.
The Conservative proposal is to increase this floor from £23,000 to £100,000 and to implement a cap on total social care payments by individuals (of perhaps £72,000?).
I my view the £100,000 floor is reasonable and there should be no cap. It is better for people to pay for their own upkeep when they get elderly than to have taxpayers in general pay for it. Don’t forget that care costs are largely for accommodation, food, heating, lighting, cleaning, personal assistance, etc and the health element is paid for by weekly amounts from the NHS based on an assessment of the need.
Matthew Huntbach is quite right. For years we have wrung our hands on this issue, shouted “Alack the day” those naughty old parties won’t tell you the truth about paying for stuff but when they come up with something we turn round and go for cheap points. Tim was very good on QT the only point where he looked iffy was when he was asked by a member of the public: “It’s not about dementia. It’s not a tax. Why call it the dementia tax.” Why indeed?
Incidentally the LD manifesto does not cost Dilnot it just talks in aspirational terms about finishing the job on the cap.
David,
So presumably you are suggesting that anyone in hospital should pay all the costs except the drugs they are given and the costs of surgery etc, and pay £1000 per week or whatever once they are just “being looked after” ?
If you have dementia, MS, or Parkinson’s who are ILL, and if we believe in a National Health Service, it should be paid for just the same as if you were a child dying of cancer.
Finding the money is of course a problem, but we should not pretend treatment for illness is just “social care”. Inheritance of the vast amount of unearned wealth sloshing around in our economy is the obvious target to pay for it..