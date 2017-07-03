Why it’s perception that matters

There has been plenty of analysis and commentary on the Liberal Democrats at the 2017 election. There were significant positives from some great seat gains. But it is difficult not to be disappointed by the low vote share nationally.

Much has already been said as to why, which I won’t repeat here. I’d like to instead focus on three specific areas which pose – the third especially – a broader long-term question for the party. Namely that of how the public perceive us, and what they think we are truly “for”.

The first point concerns increasing polarisation. Of course there is still a centre ground. However, it’s clear that an increasingly large number of people do support the Conservatives’ hard-Brexit, continued austerity and increasingly nationalistic swing to the right. Likewise there’s an increase in those in favour of Jeremy Corbyn’s brand of socialism and high public-service spending, funded by significant tax hikes to higher earners and UK businesses.

Secondly, it seems many more “moderate” voters voted against who they didn’t want in power – rather than for who they did. On doorsteps, many voters told me they were terrified of Corbyn at No.10, while others were furious at Teresa May’s government. Unfortunately, except in target seats where we stood a real chance, nationally this simply pushed more anti-Corbyn votes to the Tories, and anti-conservative votes to Labour.

But the third point is what I really want us to stop and think about. We all know long-standing moderate, pro EU conservative voters who were angry at the government. And we all know traditional Labour voters who are unhappy about Labour’s current direction. Many liked what the Lib Dems had to say – but ultimately most held their nose and voted as they always do, rather than switching.

There are many reasons why (including the “anti-voting” above). But I believe a large part of this is the historic, wider perception of what the Conservatives and Labour are “for”. For many decades, the Tories have been portrayed as “the party of business and entrepreneurs”, and the party who look after the older generations and keep the country safe. Those who follow politics can see that current Conservative actions and policies (e.g. leaving the single market, Dementia Tax, attitude to the Triple Lock) make that perception a nonsense. But across the country those ingrained perceptions remain.

The same is true for Labour. “The party for working people”. “Protecting workers rights”. “The party for the NHS and public services”. The fact that Labour’s Brexit plans will be so damaging for those people and services, and that Lib Dem tax and spending plans were lauded as being fairer and more effective by experts, simply isn’t enough to shift those decades-old perceptions.

It’s good and right that we focus on the key policies of the day, and our Pro-European voice is much needed. We are rightly proud of our party’s beliefs and values. But to rebuild longer-term success, we need a far larger core of voters who will vote Lib Dem election after election because of their perception of “what we are really for”. We need to actively build that image and public perception.

* Greg Ardan joined the Liberal Democrats shortly after the 2015 General Election and is a member of Reigate Liberal Democrats, where he has stood as a local council candidate in 2016 and 2017.