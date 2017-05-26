Why I’ve always gone to help in target seats

This is the 9th General Election in which I’ve been politically active. Let’s not think about how old that makes me! You can also add 4 Holyrood elections to that. I missed out on the first one because I was living in England and just about to give birth. That didn’t stop me running a committee room in Chesterfield on polling day, though. Nor did it stop me doing stuff for the Newark by-election that never was.

I’ve just been reflecting on all these campaigns and maybe I should write about each one individually at some point.

In each election, I have made sure that my effort is concentrated on target seats, even if that has meant travelling on a daily basis. The reason for that is that I’ve always been very aware that I know that what matters the day after polling day is the number of bums we have on seats in whatever legislature we’re in. I could not have it on my conscience to lose a key target by a few hundred votes while I’d concentrated on getting single figures in percentage terms in my home seat. Believe me I have seen that happen several times.

Building that momentum throughout the campaign needs extra help. I will be forever grateful to the wonderful people from across the East Midlands region who travelled several times a week to Chesterfield in 1997, or the Lothian people who travelled to help us in Edinburgh South in 2001 and 2005. Martin Garnett, who’s our candidate in Erewash again today, was part of that Chesterfield support team in 1997.

That help from outside ensures that can establish ourselves as the challenger, that we can out-campaign the opposition and put ourselves in a winning position. It means that we can talk to more voters and build that all-important impression of a growing campaign. Every single day of the campaign, extra people are needed to boost local capacity and sow the seeds of victory.

I would go as far as to say that if you are spending the majority of your campaigning time in a seat that is not a target, you are actually doing the party more harm than good.

That may seem harsh, but it is true.

Your presence in a target seat can make a difference. So can your absence.

There are other great reasons to devote your time to targets. The first is the obvious pound of flesh you can extract in peace time. Chesterfield in the 90s was brilliant at paying back the help that had been given to it. They helped at council by-elections all across the region. There was one particularly glorious moment when we beat Labour to win a county council by-election in that Labour heartland of Bolsover in 1994, a campaign masterminded and run by the Chesterfield team. Another campaign I was involved in was the first time I ever used blue letters – in Erewash in 1998. That was in part payback for the fact that Ted Gay, the above-mentioned Martin Garnett and the Erewash team coming up once a week to deliver an entire polling district by themselves.

In recent years we may not have been as good as we could have been in doing this, so we need to make sure it’s a key part of the strategy the party will be developing after the election.

There needs to be a very clear understanding that when people travel to help and contribute to our party’s success, that they get support in return.

Had we had 3 years to build up to an election in 2020, I’d have been looking to set up these kinds of arrangements. But we didn’t. We had 7 weeks. In that time, with our bonkers electoral system, we will only be able to win where we are already strong. And that is where you are needed to help.

A target seat campaign at full pelt has to be seen to be believed. It’s great fun and you see things that you might not have seen before that you can adapt for your own area. It’s an excellent training ground for you and your local party.

The final reason is that when the result comes through in your target seat, you know that you have had a stake in that advance. It could not have happened without you. Being part of a winning campaign is one of the best feelings. And if your victory is repeated across the country in other key seats, think how good you will feel.

You don’t physically have to travel to be part of a winning campaign. You can set up a phone bank in someone’s lounge, with a whole load of you phoning for the seat. You can import a whole load of clerical work. I know I go on about this, but I haven’t quite forgiven Paul Holmes for making us stuff envelopes for a Bradford by-election while we were trying to get 1.5 million Euro election addresses sorted in 1994. We survived, though and what doesn’t kill you etc…

I do think that candidates in non-target seats are coming under a huge amount of pressure at the moment. They are having pressure from the central organisation to get people to travel, and their local members are saying “hang on, don’t you care about here?” It’s maybe a bit unfair to say that to people who clearly are committed to their own area but who understand the wider picture. Let’s all come together to find a way through that works.

I’m off now into Edinburgh West to deliver more leaflets. I’m feeling that this campaign is the most important one I’ve ever fought and I’m determined to put everything into making sure we send Christine Jardine to Westminster on June 8th.

If you are one of the many Lib Dems who is travelling regularly to help in a target seat, thank you so much. It does take extra time and effort. You are giving us a chance of some really good news stories on June 9th.

With over 100,000 of us ready to take to the streets, think of the difference we could make in the next two weeks.

