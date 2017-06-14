Why Lib Dems should be proud

At Spring Conference last March, Tim Farron set the bar high – calling on us to replace Labour as the official opposition after the next election. With this in mind, I understand why some Lib Dem members may be angered by our performance last Thursday. It’s true that our national campaign failed to get off the ground, and that it added little value to our hard-fought local victories. But despite this, I think the party should be proud of how we fought hard, targeted well, and avoided a disastrous result.

We were never going to become a national force again on the back of a menu of carefully thought through policies on health, education and drug reform. With our Parliamentary team so diminished, we had no choice but to pile our chips against one defining issue, and hope that it would catch on. I think that we were right to make this cause our opposition to Brexit. Brexit is the biggest issue facing our country, our position on it is unique, and it is completely in line with our values as a party. It’s just unfortunate that when this snap election was called, opposing Brexit was not the main issue on voters’ minds. It’s been a year since the referendum, and leaving the EU hasn’t really affected most people’s lives at all. Compared with austerity and the decline of our public services, Brexit seemed like a side show. Corbyn’s vision was much more in line with the public mood – and he gained momentum at our expense.

It’s easy to blame the Lib Dems for not getting Brexit higher on people’s priority list, but there was only so much we could do. Parties with 9 MPs don’t get to shape the agenda. They can only respond to it, and capitalise on the public mood as much as possible to regain popularity. With the effects of Brexit still not being felt, it’s no surprise that most people were primarily concerned with other matters.

Under those circumstances, I think we should be proud of how we responded. We set up camp in our winnable seats, and campaigned relentlessly in them. Members complain after every election that we didn’t target properly, but that’s just not true in this case. Our party grew by 3 MPs (and so nearly by 7) despite our national vote share going down. That is evidence of proper targeting and hard work, and we should be proud of it.

We’ve come through this election stronger rather than weaker – which is quite miraculous given how much we were sidelined by the circumstances of the election. Brexit wasn’t on most voters’ minds in this election, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t become relevant again. Brexit is the biggest issue to face this country in a generation, and it will rise up the electorate’s priority list once its effects are felt in the next few years. We need to stick to our guns, and maintain our brand as the Pro-European party in British politics. It will pay off.

* Ben Andrew works as the Development officer for the Liberal Democrats in Sutton. He is in charge of organising events, fundraising, and energizing volunteers in the local party. He has been a member since the 2015 election, and is particularly motivated by Electoral Reform, Mental Health and Criminal Justice.