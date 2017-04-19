Why Nick Clegg will defend his Sheffield Hallam seat

Nick Clegg has announced this morning that he will defend his Sheffield Hallam seat. He explained why:
Theresa May has called a General Election out of opportunism and intolerance: opportunism in seeking to exploit the weakness of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party; and intolerance in seeking a landslide majority to bring about ‘unity’, by which she means the ability to impose whatever interpretation of Brexit she wishes without meaningful scrutiny from Parliament.
Meanwhile, her Brexit-obsessed Government is failing to provide the decent schools, hospitals and social care which communities, including those I represent in Sheffield, rightly deserve.
This General Election once again places the interests of the Conservative Party ahead of the daily needs of the British people.
I will be re-standing as the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate in Sheffield Hallam – a constituency I have had the immense privilege to represent in Parliament for twelve years – because I vehemently oppose the direction that Theresa May wishes to drag our wonderful country.
When I was Leader of the Lib Dems, our key task was to provide responsible Government; today, our key task is to provide effective opposition and lead the fight against the Conservative’s damaging approach to Brexit.
My constituents, and millions of people across the country, deserve a better choice than Theresa May’s hard Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn’s hapless leadership.
Good morning everyone.
Would like some advice. I am a party member in the Greenwich constituency.
The Labour MP has a majority of ca 12000 over the Tories so, despite Corbyn, he looks pretty safe.
The LD unfortunately have no chance here, however I am in two minds what to vote and here is why:
I am tempted to vote LD with Labour still winning the seat but helping to increase the LD national vote, however this might be risky if Labour crashes and a Tory gets in.
Bear in mind this is a strong “Remain” area, people are very angry about Brexit around here (and so am I).
To vote Lab to avoid some nasty Tory surprise is risking keeping Corbyn in place, emboldened by not crashing down.
What’s your take?
P