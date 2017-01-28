Why politicians can’t solve climate change

Now, I don’t want to launch into a political rant but it often appears that politicians are only concerned with winning the popular support of the electorate. They avoid confronting the difficult issues and students of BBC sitcoms know that the words most likely to strike fear into the heart of Jim Hacker MP, were: ” … a very brave decision minister.”

In some ways, this is not necessarily a bad thing. It broadly supports continuity and stability, avoiding the potential calamity of politicians who pursue their own passing whims with little regard to the hopes and aspirations of the voting public. However, effective democracy does presume that people understand the implications of the policies that their governments pursue. A successful society needs an electorate that is informed, critical and motivated to participate in the political process.

The political process works less well when a country is led by popularist politicians offering sound-bite policies to an electorate that is poorly informed. And no, this is not a rant about Brexit or political developments in America. This is a warning that all democracies have this flaw and we ignore it at our peril.

Now, ask yourself how well informed the general electorate is about global warming. For example, do people believe that global warming is largely caused by human activity? Yes, probably. Do people believe that the current trajectory of climate change could pass a tipping point within fifteen years, beyond which, the impact of climate change could become irreversible? Probably not, because if they did, then we would expect them to be demanding governments do something about it.

There are three more questions we should ask ourselves: Could global warming cause the collapse of human civilization? If yes, can it be avoided? And finally, the tricky one, do we have confidence that our political leaders will take the brave decisions needed to avert catastrophe? The answers to these questions are: Yes. Maybe. Only if the electorate understand the issues and demand that government take action.

Anyone who is surprised by the assertion that global temperatures could pass a tipping point within fifteen years might be interested in the following summary of data provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, (IPCC).

From a base point in 1870, it has been calculated that global warming will reach the 2 degree target when CO2 emissions exceed a total of 2,900 billion tonnes. Approximately half this quantity was produced during the period 1870 to 2000. In the period 2000 – 2015, one third of the remaining carbon budget was produced. It is projected that the remaining volumes will be produced during the period 2015 – 2030.

Obviously, if CO2 emissions increase faster than projected, (e.g. due to a relaxation of environmental regulations) or the estimated 2 degree Celsius figure was set optimistically high, then the tipping point will be reached sooner.

To put this article into its simplest form: Climate change is a reality, the major causes are man-made and preventing a global catastrophe is not simply a technological problem but a social engagement problem. Governments urgently need to initiate a process of ‘participative change’, enabling the electorate to understand the issues, support the transition to a low carbon future and become advocates for change. Unfortunately, many governments are either ignoring the issue – or actively promoting policies that deny climate change. Neither of these two options are sustainable political strategies.

For over twenty years the UN has been convening the ‘Conference of Parties’ (COP) where leaders from across the world meet to decide what they are going to do about climate change. Just over a year ago, COP 21 in Paris had a historical breakthrough, with each nation offering a limit to their green house gas emissions. Just a couple of problems: a). The limits were voluntary. b). The sum total of their voluntary emission targets is projected to push up global temperatures by 3 – 4 degrees Centigrade. (The limit, beyond which global warming will have catastrophic consequences is 2 degrees Centigrade – although some scientists believe that even this target has been set too high).

So, here we are in 2017. The UN has overseen twenty years of talks, prevarication and empty promises until finally we are offered the “breakthrough” of a voluntary target that is guaranteed to exceed the critical threshold. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that even these inadequate targets will be met, primarily because most governments are reluctant to implement the necessary action to reduce carbon emissions as this would risk upsetting various vested interests.

Clearly, low carbon strategies require some brave decisions but unless we take urgent action, we will soon pass the tipping point, our economies will collapse and the fabric of society will break down. Ignoring the problem is not an acceptable option. Achieving a transition to a low carbon society should be the paramount objective for every government.

So how do we break this apparent logjam of an electorate that is kept in the dark by established politicians incapable of taking brave decisions? One hopeful sign might be a political party that is ready to commit to policies that underpin the transition to a low carbon economy. It would need to be a political party that is not too closely aligned with vested interests and a political party that is prepared to challenge the status quo.

The good news is that the Liberal Democrats are launching their strategy for ‘Zero Carbon Britain.’ The debate needs to start within our party so that we all understand the issues and become advocates in the wider community. We need to build a groundswell of informed opinion that puts pressure on the current government to acknowledge the scale of the challenge that faces us. Preventing further increases in global temperatures is not primarily a technical problem – we have the capability to dramatically cut carbon emissions – it is a social engagement problem. Our task now is to build the capability to engage the electorate in a complex debate that touches on all aspects of our society, our values and our relationship with the natural environment.

Sometimes it might feel as though the situation is overwhelming but if you need cheering up, just remember, Brexit is a vanity project compared to the need to transition to a low carbon society … but don’t get me started on a political rant.

* Richard Joy is a member of Green Liberal Democrats