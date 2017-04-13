The importance of the frame when debating Brexit

This piece arises out of a comment I made on Facebook that one of Lib Dem Voice’s founding editors asked me to write up as an article for LDV.

I have given training on debate and hustings skills to candidates at the party conference and there are a couple of rules to help you in that I think Remainers and Liberals are continuing to paying insufficient heed to in Brexit related debates. This was brought home to me while watching recent episodes of Question Time and similar programmes.

The first rule is framing. In a debate, the success of what you have to say (measured by whether people will feel they agree, and whether they will do the thing you want them to do, e.g. vote a certain way) is often determined by the way an answer is framed.

A frame is way of thinking about things. A point of view, if you like. Words evoke frames. A classic example is “tax cuts” versus “tax relief”. They are the same thing. But “relief” sounds like the curing of an affliction, and an affliction usually has a victim and a cause of the affliction (goodies and baddies).

Another example is “gay marriage” versus “equal marriage” both are used to mean same sex couples being able to marry but they can evoke different thoughts about the subject.

To win a debate (whether a hustings, or an election campaign as a whole) it helps to use your frame, not your opponents’ frame.

Frames are not word games. They are moral values that we inject into what we say politically.

If you want to understand more about framing, read this article by George Lakoff.

The second thing is time. In a debate you only have limited time to make your point. On a programme like Question Time it is the limited time the chair and audience are willing to give you before wanting to hear from the next person. That means make your best point your first point and do it quick.

The £50 billion example

I think pro-Europeans are playing to the wrong frame too often. The specific issue that triggered my comment on Facebook was how Remainers on news programmes dealt with “will we have to pay £50 billion on leaving?”

Quite often they got into explaining why we might have to and why this is not unfair. Brexiteers then run down the clock with “it’s a disgrace, we’ve paid enough, we just need to get out.”

The problem with this, and why they get a lot more applause, it that they look strong and they’re going to try, and you look like you’re surrendering and not even going to try.

The challenge frame

This is what I suggest you do instead: frame it as a challenge.

“Boris and that lot said we wouldn’t have to pay a penny. They told you to vote Leave saying we wouldn’t be worse off. Now they have the chance to prove it.”

“Let’s see if they negotiate an exit deal where we don’t pay a penny let alone £50 billion. If they don’t we will all know we can’t rely on the things they say.”

And link it to the future —

“We will know never to trust them again. We will have to decide if we want an exit if it is so different to what they promised.”

The flexibility of the challenge frame

You can use this frame on just about any aspect of Brexit.

I have quickly created this debate matrix. In the top line is the frame. In the columns are some examples to flesh the frame out. You can probably think of more.

“They promise X would/not happen” “They lied / were wrong. You can’t trust them.” “We deserve better” £350m per week for the NHS That bus. We deserve a vote on the exit deal Turkey joining the EU Listen to young people who will have to deal with the consequences for longer Immigration reducing a lot Brexit should not happen if this is what it is going to mean Your family’s living standards getting better not worse No jobs lost Less costs for business not more costs Not paying into the EU budget

Conservatives and Leavers understand framing and time very well. It is one reason they won the referendum and other debates in recent years (the AV referendum is a case in point).

We need to stop walking into failure again and again by accepting their frames.

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.