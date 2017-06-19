Why there is nothing illiberal about cutting taxes

The decision by the Liberal Democrats in 2010 to include as part of its manifesto, and subsequent coalition negotiations, the raising of the income tax threshold was the culmination of years of debate in the party about whether to cut taxes or increase public spending.

Because tax cuts are more often associated with right wing parties, there is a tendency to view them as profoundly illiberal.

But actually cutting taxes enforces a profound liberal principal, that of devolving power, the power to spend their slice of the wealth in the economy, down to the lowest possible level, that of the individual, and away from the centralised state. That increases the power held by the individual relative to the state, and so is surely as liberal an idea as can be.

Of course, that principle only applies when the taxes being cut are those of lower earners, the wealthy already have a lot of power relative to the state, and are not likely to benefit by having some more.

So tax cuts for lower earners increase the freedom of the individual to do something.

That is not to imply that choosing the route of higher public spending is illiberal. Whilst at first glance it is a route that involves taking a slice of an individual’s freedom in the short term. If the cash is spent properly and in the public interest, then it will increase the individual’s freedom from things that make them unfree, such as poverty, and so is also liberal.

Tax cuts for lower earners can be economically efficient because it pushes cash into the hands of those most likely to spend it quickly, boosting economic demand. And increases in public spending are economically prudent if deployed at the right time and in a sensible way.

So the debate shouldn’t descend into deciding which one is liberal, but rather which one is most appropriate for the economic conditions of right now.

Tax cuts were very useful in 2010 and onwards, because the consumer was in shock, and borrowing conditions were tight as a consequence of the banking crisis, so any boost to wages was sensible. The UK government’s borrowing costs would also have been much higher if an exceptional rise in public spending had been announced, so a balance of deficit spending and tax cuts was prudent.

Now? Well wages are again squeezed, but unemployment is very low and the Bank of England expect inflation to be temporary. Those are the ideal conditions for increased borrowing to fund capital projects.

This is because whilst inflation and economic growth is picking up around the world, inflation is low. So the cost of borrowing is cheap, and there is plenty on which to spend the money. Very low unemployment boosts the case for this because it should mean there is less pressure on current spending, leaving more headroom for the big ticket items.

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election