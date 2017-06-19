Why there is nothing illiberal about cutting taxes

The decision by the Liberal Democrats in 2010 to include as part of its manifesto, and subsequent coalition negotiations, the raising of the income tax threshold was the culmination of years of debate in the party about whether to cut taxes or increase public spending.
Because tax cuts are more often associated with right wing parties, there is a tendency to view them as profoundly illiberal.
But actually cutting taxes enforces a profound liberal principal, that of devolving power, the power to spend their slice of the wealth in the economy, down to the lowest possible level, that of the individual, and away from the centralised state. That increases the power held by the individual relative to the state, and so is surely as liberal an idea as can be.
Of course, that principle only applies when the taxes being cut are those of lower earners, the wealthy already have a lot of power relative to the state, and are not likely to benefit by having some more.
So tax cuts for lower earners increase the freedom of the individual to do something.
That is not to imply that choosing the route of higher public spending is illiberal. Whilst at first glance it is a route that involves taking a slice of an individual’s freedom in the short term. If the cash is spent properly and in the public interest, then it will increase the individual’s freedom from things that make them unfree, such as poverty, and so is also liberal.
Tax cuts for lower earners can be economically efficient because it pushes cash into the hands of those most likely to spend it quickly, boosting economic demand. And increases in public spending are economically prudent if deployed at the right time and in a sensible way.
So the debate shouldn’t descend into deciding which one is liberal, but rather which one is most appropriate for the economic conditions of right now.
Tax cuts were very useful in 2010 and onwards, because the consumer was in shock, and borrowing conditions were tight as a consequence of the banking crisis, so any boost to wages was sensible. The UK government’s borrowing costs would also have been much higher if an exceptional rise in public spending had been announced, so a balance of deficit spending and tax cuts was prudent.
Now? Well wages are again squeezed, but unemployment is very low and the Bank of England expect inflation to be temporary. Those are the ideal conditions for increased borrowing to fund capital projects.
This is because whilst inflation and economic growth is picking up around the world, inflation is low. So the cost of borrowing is cheap, and there is plenty on which to spend the money. Very low unemployment boosts the case for this because it should mean there is less pressure on current spending, leaving more headroom for the big ticket items.
* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election
If I hadn’t given up hope of the Lib Dems ever returning to being a progressive, informed, liberal party that I can again vote for then I would argue with you.
Just carry on as you are.
Nothing wrong with giving the poor more Steve just as long as it isn’t at the expense of removing their safety net. Poor people spend the money they get, rich people don’t so perhaps raising the tax free rate is a positive as long as the money is recovered at the top end.
As I said, frankie: carry on. The sooner the Lib Dems reach oblivion the better.
The Personal Allowance increases should have stopped at £10K and the National Insurance thresholds raised instead.
In general I agree that tax cuts are sometimes liberal. Taxes can reduce disposable income and push self-employed people into tax debt. People say that we should manage our finances better, but it’s easier said than done if things go wrong with your business or you fall ill and suddenly have to spend your tax savings on rent or other bills.
David, I’m really very sorry, but I would have thought getting 1.6% of the vote in East Ham in 2015 (admittedly better than the 1.2% your successor got in 2017) might just have persuaded you that there wasn’t much of a market for trickle down neo-liberal economics.
Some here are missing the point.
There is nothing illiberal or regressive , but is liberal and progressive , when implementing targeted tax cuts for liberal and progressive reasons.
To cut the tax of the rich is trickle down rubbish, to do so foe the poorer or for business to specifically target investment, is progressive.
The late great President Kennedy , whose centenary some of us have been well aware of and which has been marked with great events , in the US , was the best example of what I allude to , and David might be keen on.
Having created the range of progressive and impressive programmes such as Medicare, and the many such as increases in social security and unemployment entitlement , the economy he inherited, not doing well, with rising unemployment, he and his advisers, felt needed a boost. Taxes went from twenty per cent on low earners to , yes, ninety per cent !
Kennedy cut them from fourteen to sixty five !
He , as well as cutting personal taxes thus, cut corporation tax from fifty two to forty seven !
H was distrusted by the business community prior to this , and ongoing many thought him too progressive, but of course the centre right now like to say he was conservative , but they have neither the facts or figures to show it , as can be seen !
Stimulating a stagnant economy and putting money into the pockets of those who spend it , can increase revenue to government if part of a general stimulus or optimistic programme.
I would suggest we are not encumbered with high taxes as the late great Kennedy , and the American people were then, so it is not as necessary as , government expenditure now is , which is very !
Who is Steve & why is he angry ?