Why things need to change in education

At no other time during a 10 year teaching career has the horizon appeared so dark and bleak over the educational landscape. Retention is low and recruitment equally as poor within the sector, begging the question “Why is it so hard to find teachers?” Even now as I type, I find myself questioning if this is what I want for my future.

The truth is that the profession is built on people with a passion for their career, people who believe in the importance and the worth of educating and guiding future generations. And it is the good will and convictions of their beliefs that has held it together thus far, but with ever increasing frequency more and more have had this good will stretched to breaking point.

Teachers have become the puppets of a system that helps the few at the expense of the many. A child’s education should not be determined by how rich they are or their faith, but yet this is the system we find ourselves in.

With the Conservatives in government we have suffered through an educational leader, Michael Gove, who openly decried experts, who had a complete lack of experience or expertise in an educational environment. Though he has since moved on, each passing Education Secretary has had equally little experience or desire to listen to experts. Even now Mrs May plans to force Grammar Schools into the system without and evidence that they work, at the expense of schools that are already operating.

We have the privilege of living in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but somehow find ourselves strapped for cash within our schools. The truth is teachers in many schools are no longer allowed to photocopy, print in colour, order new pens, go on educational visits, purchase art resources or even buy new exercise books. Even worse is the reality that many schools are cutting staff, which on top of losing valuable skills, is increasing average class sizes from 25 to above 30. In short, schools are required to do more, with more children, with less time, money and staff. The inevitable result will be the loss of passion and excitement for learning and a fall in standards.

Now with a General Election coming up, where overturning fox hunting is higher up the agenda than education, I wonder what the future holds if the country continues down this path. If things continue as they are, the most significant factor on a child’s education will be their birth. With the right amount of money and a decent postcode, the few can climb to the top over the shoulders of the many. Rather than providing a ladder for all to raise themselves to the top.

If we are presented with another 5 years of this I (like many others), with a heavy heart, may turn our backs on what we once loved but is no longer the career we signed up for.

* Ian Ridge is a Liberal Democrat member in North Somerset