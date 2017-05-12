Why we don’t need another divisive independence referendum

Willie Rennie will probably be disappointed that he didn’t actually get to scrap a car when he visited a scrap yard in Fife this morning. He went there to say that the Liberal Democrats would “scrap the SNP’s plans for another divisive independence referendum.”

He did, however, manage to look disapproving:

.@willie_rennie: @theSNP need to scrap plans for another divisive #indyref2. ScotLibDem MPs will be local champions not indyref cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/iLBYbtQAEt — Scot Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) May 12, 2017

He said:

The Liberal Democrats are clear that we want to scrap the SNP’s independence referendum. The news this week that Scottish education standards on literacy and numeracy have dropped right back shows why it is important. It is clear to me that if we can stop the SNP’s independence referendum then we can force the Scottish Government to focus on education instead. The last thing Scotland needs is another divisive independence referendum. It must be scrapped.

There is actually very little appetite, even from some who voted Yes last time, to go through another independence referendum. The divisions from that time are only just starting to heal for some. And as soon as Nicola Sturgeon made her announcement in March, my Twitter timeline was full of the old invective from the cybernats. The rancour invades even the most random areas of our lives, as my husband’s experience shows.

As many of you will know, he was very ill last year and was lucky to come through it with just a recovery from open heart surgery to think about. He joined a group on Facebook that was supposed to be a support group for people who had had heart problems. Within a couple of hours, there was unchallenged misogynistic abuse of the First Minister. He challenged it and copped a whole load of abuse for being a nationalist. He isn’t. He just isn’t willing to put up with sexism anywhere.

Within the same few days, he came across an argument on a Facebook friend’s wall about independence where people who were in favour of staying in the UK were referred to as “deluded, inbred scum.”

It’s hardly surprising that people don’t want to go through it again. Of course it’s mutually convenient for both the Tories and the SNP to be in a state of high dudgeon with each there about it for the next five years to try to distract people from the mess they are both making of running the country. With the chaos of impending Brexit and the crisis in health, education and farming in Scotland, which is entirely the responsibility of the SNP, that won’t wash with people for long, if at all. And all the chaos we see with Theresa May’s ridiculously confrontational negotiating style on Brexit would be repeated should Scotland ever vote for independence. There is no appetite for it in Scotland as repeated polls have made clear.

And before anyone tries to point out an apparent contradiction between our position on this and on the EU, there isn’t one. We want a referendum on the Brexit deal to give people a chance to say whether the government has enacted their wishes in a manner that meets with their approval. It is only polite to do so.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings