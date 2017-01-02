Ben Andrew

Why we need UKIP in the fight for Electoral Reform

Mon 2nd January 2017

 

Pursuit of electoral reform was once a defining policy of the Lib Dems, and it remains one of the key reasons why I am a member of the party. But the disastrous AV referendum in 2011 seems to have kicked the issue into the long grass. I have the same hangups about that referendum as many other Lib Dems do. Labour’s support was non-existent; the Murdoch press spread lies; and the vote was used as a way of punishing Nick Clegg. In short – the establishment pulled rank.

One popular observation about electoral reform is that no party in Government would ever support changing a voting system which had just given them power. I don’t think that this argument is as tautological as many claim it is, but it’s certainly a major concern.

However, none of this hides the fact that voting reform has never gained much support from the general public, unlike other anti-establishment causes. Electoral Reformers are in the uncomfortable position of being hated by the establishment but treated with disinterest by the wider electorate too. It is so often seen as peripheral issue, which only middle-class policy wonks from the liberal elite can be bothered to care about (a problem which the Lib Dems are oh so familiar with).

This is why, if we ever want to make progress on electoral reform, we mustn’t be sniffy about working with UKIP. However much we disagree with them, they are by far the most successful party at whipping up populist support for anti-establishment causes among ordinary people. Leaving the EU wasn’t always such a popular position. UKIP drove it into the mainstream again, with unprecedented success. As well as helping us reach a wider base, working together with UKIP would drive home the fact that electoral reform is about allowing people to have an equal voice, regardless of their political persuasion. It would emphasize the sincerity of our message, and help us build a principled case for reform.

There were murmurs earlier in the year about a cross party group forming to fight for electoral reform, including the Lib Dems, UKIP, the Greens and parts of Labour. Talk of this seems to have died down, along with every other issue, since Brexit cast the rest of the political agenda into shadow. But we must do everything in our power to get voting reform back on the menu.

However much the issue is sneered at, the disproportionality of First Past The Post affects every corner of British politics: from the NHS, to foreign affairs, to the referendum on the EU – granted by a party which 64% of voters didn’t vote for. We don’t live in a real democracy until everyone’s vote counts the same, and we should never forget how urgently we need this reform. If sharing a platform with UKIP would help to advance this cause, which I believe it would, then so be it.

* Ben Andrew works as the youth officer for the Liberal Democrats in Sutton. He is in charge in energizing young people in the local party, and organising opportunities for them to get involved. He has been a member since the 2015 election, and is particularly motivated by Electoral Reform, Mental Health and Criminal Justice.

  David Raw 2nd Jan '17 - 1:18pm

    Sorry, but we need that bunch of ferrets in a sack like a hole in the head.

