Why we shouldn’t be surprised by Philip Hammond’s reported comments

I must go back and look at newspapers from the Major administration of the 1990s at some point. It was clear then that his Cabinet was divided (over Europe) and that they all seemed to hate each others’ guts. However, I can’t remember anything quite as nasty as the various newspaper reports doing the rounds now describing the open warfare between and around senior Cabinet ministers in the current Government.

It seems like a total free for all with Philip Hammond getting the brunt of it. So far, it’s been leaked that he said that public sector workers were overpaid and that driving a train was so easy that even women could do it. There is some dubiety over both comments. He certainly didn’t deny the first and on the second, Politics Home reported that Hammond had been stitched up.

We’re almost getting to the point where John Major’s “bastards” comment looks affectionate.

It would be quite funny to watch if these people weren’t driving our country to a much less certain and prosperous future.

One thing strikes me, though. The comments attributed, perhaps falsely, to Hammond are just the sorts of things Tories say.

Sometimes they say appalling things in public. I remember feeling sick back in 2011 when David Cameron questioned the rights of people with serious health conditions to claim benefits.

We know from Nick Clegg that the Tories didn’t much bother with social housing because it “created Labour voters.”

I wonder how the private Cabinet conversations went on things like the Benefit Cap, capping benefits at two children and the rape clause. I suspect that they were full of judgement and misogyny and light on the reality of life for those who struggle to have the basics of life.

We know from their cruel and inhumane actions in government that their attitude to the poorest is illiberal and judgemental. We know that they will do what they can to help the richest. It’s what Tories do.

When I hear what dreadful things Tories have said in private or public, I am not surprised. It’s what they do. It does, however, make me more determined to fight them and win. To do that, the Liberal Democrats need to paint a big and easily understood picture of what a Liberal Democrat society looks like and we need to show people how we get there.

If we can do that, Vince Cable’s “third to first” vision might well become a reality.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings