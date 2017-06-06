Why young people need to vote Liberal Democrat to have a say in their future

Conservative or Labour Governments would deny young people a say in their future when they will have to live with the consequences for longer. That’s the message from Tim Farron as the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto for young people is launched.

Young people voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining in the European Union and if allowed to vote in this election, 16-17 year olds would be influential in a number of battleground seats.

Tim said:

16- and 17-year-olds are a progressive force to be reckoned with and the Conservatives are determined to alienate this pro-European age group from the general election in order to secure a majority. If 16-year-olds can pay taxes, marry and join the army, they are entitled to decide the future of our country too. That’s why more Liberal Democrat MPs in Westminster are so important for Britain’s future. More Liberal Democrat MPs will stand up for young people, whether it’s on schools, on Brexit or on housing. Stand up and make sure young people are represented in Parliament by voting for the Liberal Democrats this Thursday.

The Young People’s Manifesto includes a host of policies to give young people a brighter future, including:

Helping people buy their first home for the same cost as renting, with a new model of ‘Rent to Own’ homes

Creating a discounted bus pass for 16-21 year olds, giving a 66% discount

Introducing votes at 16 for elections and referendums across the UK

Investing almost £7bn in our schools and colleges

Liberal Democrats landmark policy would also give young people the final say on the Brexit deal with the option to remain in the EU.

