Will it be a hustings or a Meet the New Leader event?

Sal Brinton has explained that:

There will be a series of official Leadership hustings around the country (they are currently being arranged, so watch out for details near you), as well as some online or streamed events. In the last Leadership Election these hustings were very popular, as well as the SAOs who may also have social media Q&As with the candidates.In the event that there is only one nominated candidate we will discuss with them continuing with some of these dates as Meet the New Leader events.

The Social Liberal Forum has been quick off the mark. Our annual conference this year will be held on Saturday 15th July in London.

We had already rearranged the programme to include a slot for a hustings, and this will become a ‘Meet the New Leader’ event if there is only one candidate. The latter seems the most likely outcome at the moment, but not all MPs have declared whether they are in or out, and someone may yet put their name forward to ensure a contest. We will know for sure by next Wednesday.

The overall theme of the Social Liberal Forum Conference is ‘The Retreat from Globalisation’. In the morning we will be exploring some aspects of that topic including input from Sir Lawrence Freedman, Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King’s College London and a member of the Chilcot Inquiry. Ed Davey will be tackling global warming and the impact of Trump’s response.

Before that William Wallace, who is our Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office, will give the William Beveridge Memorial Lecture in which he will address our fate in a post-Brexit world and the shift towards the politics of hate.

In the afternoon our discussion will be more about domestic matters. A number of well-known Lib Dems, including Lib Dem Voice’s Caron Lindsay, plus Sarah Olney, David Howarth and Daisy Cooper will look at the General Election result from various perspectives. And we will end the day quizzing the Leadership candidate(s).

The conference is being held in London, at a venue just two stops on the Tube from Kings Cross. The Early Bird rate ends on Wednesday 5th July and you can register here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.