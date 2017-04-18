Catherine Royce

Will the last doctor to leave the NHS switch off the light

By | Tue 18th April 2017 - 9:56 am

 

Whilst the media concentrate on  shortages of beds, longer waiting times and the increasing indebtedness of Trusts,  all of which can easily be solved by investing more money, ie. a choice (or not) of the government of the day, something far more fundamental is happening – doctors are leaving the NHS.

This cannot be solved by money, or government dictat,  because the goodwill of medical staff which successive governments have taken for granted has run out, and frankly, doctors have sufficient skills to go anywhere in the world.

From its inception, the NHS has relied on imported staff from abroad; in the ‘50s and ‘60s it was mainly porters, cleaners and cooks from the Caribbean. In the ‘70s and ‘80s it was doctors from the Indian subcontinent and nurses from south East Asia and since the ‘90s from Europe.

The UK has never produced sufficient home grown doctors, partly because of the idiotic insistence of the system in pretending that almost no-one is academically gifted enough to get into medical school. Getting 4A* has little to do with becoming a good doctor; it’s just an effective way of stopping perfectly good candidates getting into medical school. The medical school expansion programme in the ‘70s didn’t fix the problem and neither will Jeremy Hunt’s offering of 6,000 more places over the next five years; the problem is much, much worse than that.

Those Indian doctors who have been the backbone of the NHS for the last 30+years are all retiring, as are the post-war home grown baby boomers, and, of course, with Brexit there won’t be any new doctors coming from Europe or beyond.

Formerly, it was quite common for doctors to carry on working for a number of years after 65, many into their 70s. Not that I’m advocating that, doctors have their sell by dates, just like everything else.

But now, on top of the stresses and strains of medical life, comes the issue of re-validation. The generation of doctors nearing the end of their career face, for the first time, a complex, tedious and stressful procedure to re-validate if they want to continue working. This is pushing many into taking prompt, or even early retirement, rather than slog through a process which few believe is useful at this stage of their careers, and with the small but real chance that one may be found wanting. Why risk it? -take the pension and sit in the sun, they’ve worked hard enough, for long enough.

At the same time, at the other end of the career path, the unresolved dispute between the Department of Health and the junior doctors means that for the first time ever, many junior doctors are simply not entering the postgraduate training programme, the only mechanism by which one can build a career in medicine in the UK, either as a GP or hospital specialist. There will even be unfilled places on the foundation programme (the first 2 years after medical school) for the first time ever, 444 spaces as of March 2017.

In the 5 years of the unresolved junior doctors dispute, with Jeremy Hunt imposing a new contract in 2016, the proportion of doctors immediately entering the post-graduate training programme has reduced from more than 70% to less that 50%. That simply means there will be far fewer GPs and hospital specialists coming out at the other end of the programme in the next few years. As the gaps open up, the quality of life for those who make it through deteriorates and so fewer embark. A quarter of middle grade paediatric training posts are vacant, that means a 25% shortfall of specialists in child medicine in 4 years’ time.

This week we hear that more and more hospitals are relying on locums every week to close rota gaps, a totally unsustainable and thoroughly undesirable situation for both patients and doctors, not to mention the finances of the NHS. Something needs to be done, and fast, and frankly Jeremy Hunt is not up to the task.

* Catherine is a medical doctor originally trained in the NHS, but has spent many years as a surgeon and medical researcher working in east Africa, Asia and China. She has also been a Lib Dem PPC.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Glenn 18th Apr '17 - 10:45am

    The Tories always run down the NHS. They did it all through the 80s and they are doing it now. Along with making more people homeless and franchising assets to their mates it just what they do. Fundamentally, their political ideas are a bit unpleasant and they’ve managed to sell this as “realism”.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCassieB 18th Apr - 9:24am
    Peter >The LD view of the EU seems to comprise of tunnel vision. Rather than it being clear you are explaining, it reads very much...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 18th Apr - 8:03am
    @Rebecca Taylor "what do you think can be done to stop the hard right Tory/UKIP Brexit Britain?" One answer would be to campaign for a...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 18th Apr - 12:49am
    From a man who often talks sense on the issues requiring analysis, this is welcome and strong from David Laws. His work, and the organisation...
  • User AvatarNina 18th Apr - 12:48am
    I feel sad about this disaster! I just can't and will never understand why poor Eu citizens have so suffer! England were once a eu...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 18th Apr - 12:44am
    Natalie writes about a superb idea and practical solution to encourage more participation. It is an irony that our party had more BME candidates than...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 17th Apr - 11:50pm
    Rebecca, what further EU reforms do you think desirable? I've not been able to discover anything about reforms we've helped to bring about or wanted...