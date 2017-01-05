Will you be listening to Nigel Farage’s show?

“Important announcement about to be made on LBC” flashed up the alert on my phone. I winced a bit, remembering how last year had started with the deaths of all sorts of childhood icons.

It actually turned out to be Nick Ferrari telling the world that they had a new presenter on LBC for 4 nights a week. It’s a big commitment for someone who already has a full time job as an MEP. I suppose the best that can be said about Nigel Farage’s new gig is that it will get him off the BBC where he seems to have taken up permanent residence. I half expect to see him turn up presenting Escape to the Country or something.

Anyway, Mr Farage is going to be waxing lyrical on his favourite prejudices for an hour every night from Monday to Thursday. My initial reaction was somewhere in the region of the dry boak. Twelve hours later, not much has changed. He has, of course, broadcast on LBC before, but this is a much more permanent arrangement.

What should the reaction of liberals be to this news? I’ve noticed that some people on social media have called for a boycott of LBC, saying that they shouldn’t employ someone with Farage’s views. After his hideous Breaking Point poster during the referendum, you can see where they are coming from. They argue that it’s all about the number of listeners and the more people listen, the happier the bosses at the radio station will be. If we don’t listen, they say, then he’ll get sacked. WE might not listen and feel the better for it, but others will and will be taken in by what he is saying. If we let that happen.

I don’t see much gain in all the liberals retreating into nice comfortable liberal spaces and tut-tutting amongst themselves, though. It will do no good and change no minds.

But there is something I and all others who believe in a modern, diverse, progressive, generous-spirited society can do. We can challenge him. We can phone in and show his arguments up for the populist nonsense that they are. We should use all the charm and humour we can muster to win hearts and minds, to try and build bridges, not to Farage because he’s a lost cause, but to the people his rhetoric has deceived.

I said the other day that liberals had to get out there, win the arguments and show that there are better ways than scapegoating the pesky foreigners for our own governments’ successive failures to meet even the basic needs of their citizens. That means we need to take the arguments right too him. If he gets a stream of people ringing in and saying “You’re right, mate, it’s all the immigrants’ fault and isn’t that Tim Farron a traitor? it will give the impression that that’s the only game in town to the hundreds of thousands of people who are listening.

Farage doesn’t like it when he’s challenged. Listen to “Chris from Richmond” at about 4 minutes in on this show. Let’s have more calls like this. We must not let him have it all his own way. We need to have the stomach to listen in to this show and take him on.

What do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings