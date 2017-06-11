Caron Lindsay

Willie, Christine and Jo celebrate Scottish Lib Dem wins

By | Sun 11th June 2017 - 2:34 pm

I could cheerfully have swung for Willie Rennie on Friday afternoon when he suggested an event on Sunday morning to celebrate our 4 Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs. I mean, it’s the first Sunday morning in 7 weeks most  of us could have had a lie-in. I thought nobody would want to go and it would be a disaster.

I was wrong. It was well-attended, there were broadcast and print journalists there and the atmosphere was great. There are, however,  two very important lessons to learn from the event, but more of that later. A huge crowd of people turned up at Jo Swinson’s campaign office in Milngavie. One person brought his two gorgeous and friendly  dogs, Caleb and Bella, who looked resplendent in their Jo Swinson rosettes.

Christine Jardine and Alex Cole-Hamilton came across from Edinburgh to join in the celebrations. Christine used to live in Bearsden and told how it was Jo who had inspired her to get involved in politics and stand for Parliament.

Now, back to those two lessons. The first is that Willie needs to learn that if he’d doing a photocall that involves spraying cava around the place Formula 1 style, he really shouldn’t wear light coloured trousers. The second lesson is for me. If you’re using Facebook live, you need to hold your iPhone portrait, not landscape.

Don’t let that stop you enjoying their words though. Just close your eyes.

Willie talked about Lib Dem plans to seek support across the Parliament from all parties for a motion that would rule out a referendum on independence for the rest of the Parliamentary term. He said:

The SNP suffered big losses on Thursday and their plan for another independence referendum was the big reason for that result. To lose 21 MPs including the former First Minister and Deputy Leader as well as facing a 13 percentage point drop in the vote was an event that requires a significant response.

To respond appropriately we need a vote in the Scottish Parliament to push any independence referendum far into the future. That is why I have written to Alex Neil, Kenny Macaskill and Patrick Harvie to secure their support for such a vote.

With their support I am sure others in the parliament would come on board too. We unanimity with Holyrood we could bring the country together after the divisions of the last few years.

Scotland needs to come together and this is a big opportunity to do that.

Jo said she was delighted that we have a much more diverse group of MPs in Parliament. She says that is important given the nature of the Parliament – relying on the DUP with their reactionary views on climate change, women’s rights and LGBT rights is not the right thing to do.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Thomas Robinson 11th Jun '17 - 3:23pm

    Reality checks:

    SNP 35 seats Combined Opposition 24 seats

    Specific to Lib Dems:

    SNP 35 Lib Dems 4

    SNP % support 37% Lib Dem % support 7.5%

