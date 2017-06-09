Willie Rennie: SNP must hold parliamentary vote to cancel divisive independence referendum

I managed to get two hours’ sleep this morning. The dog woke me up by deciding to use my stomach as a trampoline after someone let her up the stairs. I checked my phone to see a message inviting lots of us to Party HQ in Edinburgh for an event with Willie.

Ten minutes later I was on a train ready to be a yellow diamond bearer in the background as he made a statement and gave interviews to the media

With Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West’s new MP by his side, he talked about the gains we had made, quadrupling our representation and how the election result across Scotland meant that independence was now off the agenda. He said the First Minister needed to make a big gesture to bring the country together:

The election result was a monumental event with the loss of colossal figures on the Scottish political scene. The loss of 21 MPs including the former First Minister Alex Salmond and the SNP Deputy Leader Angus Robertson will leave a major hole in Scottish politics and the SNP. The SNP lost 13 percentage points which is more than any other political party in the United Kingdom. Such major losses require a major political response. The central issue of the election in Scotland was another independence referendum. The Scottish people have rejected that proposal. Nicola Sturgeon must respond immediately to this major event. That’s why they should hold an early vote in the Scottish Parliament to sist, delay and stop any independence referendum in this parliamentary term. I agree with the First Minister that now is the time to bring the country together again and there should be unanimity for this in the parliament. Only such a vote would be an appropriate response to give certainty and to put the divisions of the referendum behind us.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t awake enough to think to take any photos. However, all four of Scotland’s Lib Dem MPs will be in the same place at the same time this weekend and I’ll be there to bring you details of that.

