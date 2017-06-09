Willie Rennie: SNP must hold parliamentary vote to cancel divisive independence referendum

I managed to get two hours’ sleep this morning. The dog woke me up by deciding to use my stomach as a trampoline after someone let her up the stairs. I checked my phone to see a message inviting lots of us to Party HQ in Edinburgh for an event with Willie.
Ten minutes later I was on a train ready to be a yellow diamond bearer in the background as he made a statement and gave interviews to the media
With Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West’s new MP by his side, he talked about the gains we had made, quadrupling our representation and how the election result across Scotland meant that independence was now off the agenda. He said the First Minister needed to make a big gesture to bring the country together:
The election result was a monumental event with the loss of colossal figures on the Scottish political scene.
The loss of 21 MPs including the former First Minister Alex Salmond and the SNP Deputy Leader Angus Robertson will leave a major hole in Scottish politics and the SNP.
The SNP lost 13 percentage points which is more than any other political party in the United Kingdom. Such major losses require a major political response.
The central issue of the election in Scotland was another independence referendum. The Scottish people have rejected that proposal. Nicola Sturgeon must respond immediately to this major event.
That’s why they should hold an early vote in the Scottish Parliament to sist, delay and stop any independence referendum in this parliamentary term. I agree with the First Minister that now is the time to bring the country together again and there should be unanimity for this in the parliament. Only such a vote would be an appropriate response to give certainty and to put the divisions of the referendum behind us.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t awake enough to think to take any photos. However, all four of Scotland’s Lib Dem MPs will be in the same place at the same time this weekend and I’ll be there to bring you details of that.
By agreeing with Ruth Davidson’s diversionary tactics, pretending that an election that ought to have been about Brexit and about policies within the scope of the UK Parliament was about IndyRef2, an issue that belongs to the Scottish Parliament, we have helped the Conservatives gain 12 seats in Scotland. This has made the difference between their losing and staying (if only for the time being) in power. We have shot ourselves in the foot.
Quite right, Denis. And not seeing the contradiction of asking for a second referendum on Brexit but opposing one on Indy reveals at the best wilful muddled thinking.
Denis, I have to say that very often it was the voters who brought up the independence question first, rather than the canvasser. It is a real concern amongst ordinary people up here.
Also, if you remember, the SNP made the GE about independence; after Nicola had stated that it wasn’t about independence, Eck said oh yes it was and Nicola fell into line.