Caron Lindsay

Willie Rennie: SNP must hold parliamentary vote to cancel divisive independence referendum

By | Fri 9th June 2017 - 6:45 pm

I managed to get two hours’ sleep this morning. The dog woke me up by deciding to use my stomach as a trampoline after someone let her up the stairs. I checked my phone to see a message inviting lots of us to Party HQ in Edinburgh for an event with Willie.

Ten minutes later I was on a train ready to be a yellow diamond bearer in the background as he made a statement and gave interviews to the media

With Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West’s new MP by his side, he talked about the gains we had made, quadrupling our representation and how the election result across Scotland meant that independence was now off the agenda. He said the First Minister needed to make a big gesture to bring the country together:

The election result was a monumental event with the loss of colossal figures on the Scottish political scene.

The loss of 21 MPs including the former First Minister Alex Salmond and the SNP Deputy Leader Angus Robertson will leave a major hole in Scottish politics and the SNP.

The SNP lost 13 percentage points which is more than any other political party in the United Kingdom. Such major losses require a major political response.

The central issue of the election in Scotland was another independence referendum.  The Scottish people have rejected that proposal. Nicola Sturgeon must respond immediately to this major event.

That’s why they should hold an early vote in the Scottish Parliament to sist, delay and stop any independence referendum in this parliamentary term. I agree with the First Minister that now is the time to bring the country together again and there should be unanimity for this in the parliament. Only such a vote would be an appropriate response to give certainty and to put the divisions of the referendum behind us.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t awake enough to think to take any photos. However, all four of Scotland’s Lib Dem MPs will be in the same place at the same time this weekend and I’ll be there to bring you details of that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Denis Mollison 9th Jun '17 - 10:10pm

    By agreeing with Ruth Davidson’s diversionary tactics, pretending that an election that ought to have been about Brexit and about policies within the scope of the UK Parliament was about IndyRef2, an issue that belongs to the Scottish Parliament, we have helped the Conservatives gain 12 seats in Scotland. This has made the difference between their losing and staying (if only for the time being) in power. We have shot ourselves in the foot.

  • David Raw 9th Jun '17 - 10:42pm

    Quite right, Denis. And not seeing the contradiction of asking for a second referendum on Brexit but opposing one on Indy reveals at the best wilful muddled thinking.

  • Jane Ann Liston 10th Jun '17 - 12:04am

    Denis, I have to say that very often it was the voters who brought up the independence question first, rather than the canvasser. It is a real concern amongst ordinary people up here.

  • Jane Ann Liston 10th Jun '17 - 12:08am

    Also, if you remember, the SNP made the GE about independence; after Nicola had stated that it wasn’t about independence, Eck said oh yes it was and Nicola fell into line.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJane Ann Liston 10th Jun - 12:08am
    Also, if you remember, the SNP made the GE about independence; after Nicola had stated that it wasn't about independence, Eck said oh yes it...
  • User AvatarJane Ann Liston 10th Jun - 12:04am
    Denis, I have to say that very often it was the voters who brought up the independence question first, rather than the canvasser. It is...
  • User AvatarIan Patterson 9th Jun - 11:33pm
    Pace Tim in Westmoreland. Last Sunday I and 4 others from Gateshead went to Kendal to assist in Tim's campaign. We were sent into the...
  • User AvatarGlenn 9th Jun - 11:11pm
    Maybe you can overplay the youth angle. I think a lot of people are fed up of austerity, stagnant wages, constant attempts to drag us...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 9th Jun - 11:06pm
    Keep on campaigning, as you say, Alex B, and building up the local councillors. Theakes, the party has its structures already to evaluate election results,...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 9th Jun - 11:01pm
    @ Ruth Bight “Targeting by region doesn’t help. We were told to go to Portsmouth South to squeeze the Labour vote(!!) when an hour on...