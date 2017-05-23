The Voice

Willie Rennie statement to Parliament on Manchester attacks

By | Tue 23rd May 2017 - 8:07 pm

The Scottish Parliament is still sitting and all Scotland’s political leaders made statements of solidarity with Manchester and the victims of the murders at the Ariana Grande concert last night.

Here is Willie Rennie’s:

I want to express my absolute condolences to the people affected, their families and the support services helping them as best they can.

This morning was a moment that, when you woke up to the news on the radio, you tried to turn it off. As if, by not hearing it, you could make it not true. We are all horrified that such an attack can take place on young people who were full of joy and fellowship.

When we confront such heart-breaking news, we have to be clear in our answer to the question, “what did you do?” Ordinary people in Manchester throwing open their homes to give shelter and queues to donate blood. Let it be the case that we said we will live for hope, joy and fellowship.

We will work to end division. We will stand with all those in all communities who want peace. We will use intelligence and devoted duty to seek out and stop those individuals who choose to kill fellow humans and sow fear.

They will not succeed. Our better human values will prevail. It is hard today – here and in Manchester – to say that, but our better human values will prevail.

