Willie Rennie

Willie Rennie’s Christmas message

By | Sat 24th December 2016 - 10:55 am

The festive season affords us the opportunity to reflect on what is important in life.

During the festive season we witness the joy that comes from acts of generosity and we can see that there is much to be celebrated. Our thanks must go out to those who work over Christmas including the emergency services who keep us safe. Our thoughts are with those who are unwell, alone or struggling. And our appreciation is with those who come to their aid.

However, there is little doubt we are in a more uncertain and dark place in global affairs. The election of President Trump and the decision to sever links with our friends in Europe have taken our society in the wrong direction.

With attacks in Turkey, the conflict in Yemen, and the war in Syria with its awful reports from Aleppo, it is imperative we do not turn our backs no matter how difficult the challenge.

Yet there is hope in the response to these conflicts and to the rise of divisive politics. The positive alternative of government and charitable international aid combined with alternative voices that promote tolerance, optimism, openness and unity means that there is light amongst this darkness.

There is hope at Christmas.

Enjoy Christmas.

* Willie Rennie MSP is leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

