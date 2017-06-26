Winning over young people

Political parties can wither and die. It is important for any analysis of our general election performance to bear that in mind as we plot our strategy, because frankly the signs do not look all too healthy. We have lost our second place position in historic heartland seats such as Birmingham Yardley, Southport and Newquay and St Austell. It is more than possible that we could fall even further at the next general election.
Without a radical and liberal appeal to young people our party will not survive. This general election should have been our moment with 75% of 18-24 year olds voting for Remain in the referendum and the ghost of Eurosceptic Bennism leading the Labour party. At this critical juncture in our nation’s history only 9% of young people voted Liberal Democrat, many of them presumably voting tactically in seats where we are the only opposition to the Tories. We have already had a taste in Southport and Newquay and St Austell of what happens when people move from Labour-lite to the full fat version.
Our offer to young people must mean something more than haranguing them into voting tactically for us. I found myself pointing at bar charts far too often during the campaign to be sure that the young people who voted for us were doing so as a long term investment in our party. I left Labour and joined the Lib Dems quite soon after Trump’s election, because I found Labour to be moving away from social liberalism – with MPs on the right calling for immigrants to ‘assimilate’ and MPs on the left dealing in the economics of fantasy. I wanted to be in a party that valued individuality and choice, one which didn’t constrain the freedom of expression of immigrants and minorities to suit the zeitgeist.
Our party must show it has answers to the housing crisis, the mental health crisis, the insecure jobs market and reassert our social liberalism if we are to stand a chance of convincing young people to vote for us for anything other than tactical reasons. Our manifesto had some standout policies such as ‘rent to own’, and the introduction of an Australian style dedicated mental health service for young people and children. Having good policies is not enough if those policies are ones that can be easily gazumped by the Labour party or the Tory party on one of its ‘modernisation’ fad diets. Our policies must not only be innovative, but communicated as part of a broader vision of how life would be different for young people under a Liberal Democrat government.
Corbyn succeeds because he appears to offer young people authenticity and optimism. It is sad that his hard Brexit closet is bare and that he has slyly sold out so many of his socially liberal principles. Our party can and should take the mantle at the next election of offering young people an authentic, full throated liberal vision of our futures.
* Sam Foulder-Hughes is a King's College London Politics student and Lib Dem activist in Kingston
We also need to explain how the EU works and the good it has done and is doing and that we need to be part of in the future. Erasmus is a fantastic opportunity for young people. and European citizenship needs to be seen as valuable.
Could you list what social
Liberal principals Corbyn slyly sold out?
Usually when the subject of selling out is raised here it is with respect to the Coalition and the student fees. As you are talking about young voters I’m wondering what you mean ?
Just write off the whole student loan book. It’s no crazier than the right to buy.
We should remember that we won – we came a convincing first among young people – at the 2010 Election, before then dumping on this generation, such as by tripling fees, embracing stagnatory austerity, and propping up a Conservative led Government that was happy for society to turn into one of renters v landlords. I don’t know how bad things have to get before the Party addresses, rather than fetishises, its period in coalition with the Conservatives. This era – and the poor leadership the Party then endured – is largely a dead weight around our shoulders. We need to start to reconnect with the majority of cultural liberals in UK society who are broadly left of centre. We need to get back to being a Party of change that wants to distribute power and wealth. Or are we happy being a Party that struggles for relevance outside a small scattering of largely affluent suburbs?
Paul Pettinger – I remember thinking at the 2015 election that I had no idea who under the age of 45 would vote for the Coalition parties. Being fair to May and Farron my feeling is rather that their predecessors left them a bit of a time-bomb on youth. All Jeremy Corbyn has done is stepped onto ground that the other parties have abandoned. Let’s be clear – the Coalition told us that debt was a threat to the national fabric whilst loading it onto the young and simultaneously implementing a triple lock pension. Why would anyone young listen now?
There are aspects of the Labour manifesto about which I am, to say the least, doubtful. But full marks to Jeremy Corbyn for giving us real youth politics, not some kids’ stuff about ‘digital freedom’ and hopey-changey ecology.
Very good. There needs to be positive action to promote young Liberal Democrats if the party is to thrive and have a future.
Dave Orbison: You are being disingenuous, you read George Kendall’s forensic article, you even commented upon it; it clearly lays out how Corbyn would stand by Tory welfare cuts. Corbyn has long been and is pro-Brexit. This is definitely not OK for the young.
We certainly need to regain the youth vote as well as the pro EU tory and labour vote that has more in common with ourselves like yourself.
To my knowledge there is not a clear outline of the pros and cons of the various Brexit options including remain.
– With a lack of a vision by anyone on what Brexit means we should be showing how our manifesto/vision on each point relates to a more positive outcome within the EU vs No deal, Hard Brexit, Soft Brexit and Remain.
– What tool is there to aid ‘average Joe’ a means to see the best deal for them?
What must be consistent is for us to gain and reenforce the trust factor back to LibDem from the electorate, we must be clear, obvious, brave, proud, confident about the policies and the arguments behind them so that we focus on;
– What we can do, What we propose to do,
Attacks on other parties policies should cease as this gives us less air time to have the electorate focus on our positive vision.
– Leave labour and the conservatives to do the mud slinging.
Recognise other peoples arguments will benefit some people but show that our vision will benefit a majority, making us Safer, Healthier, Wealthier, better Educated within a UK lead EU.
Why shouldn’t immigrants assimilate? If they don’t want to why did they come here in the first place? Something to do with welfare payments maybe?