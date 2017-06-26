Winning over young people

Political parties can wither and die. It is important for any analysis of our general election performance to bear that in mind as we plot our strategy, because frankly the signs do not look all too healthy. We have lost our second place position in historic heartland seats such as Birmingham Yardley, Southport and Newquay and St Austell. It is more than possible that we could fall even further at the next general election.

Without a radical and liberal appeal to young people our party will not survive. This general election should have been our moment with 75% of 18-24 year olds voting for Remain in the referendum and the ghost of Eurosceptic Bennism leading the Labour party. At this critical juncture in our nation’s history only 9% of young people voted Liberal Democrat, many of them presumably voting tactically in seats where we are the only opposition to the Tories. We have already had a taste in Southport and Newquay and St Austell of what happens when people move from Labour-lite to the full fat version.

Our offer to young people must mean something more than haranguing them into voting tactically for us. I found myself pointing at bar charts far too often during the campaign to be sure that the young people who voted for us were doing so as a long term investment in our party. I left Labour and joined the Lib Dems quite soon after Trump’s election, because I found Labour to be moving away from social liberalism – with MPs on the right calling for immigrants to ‘assimilate’ and MPs on the left dealing in the economics of fantasy. I wanted to be in a party that valued individuality and choice, one which didn’t constrain the freedom of expression of immigrants and minorities to suit the zeitgeist.

Our party must show it has answers to the housing crisis, the mental health crisis, the insecure jobs market and reassert our social liberalism if we are to stand a chance of convincing young people to vote for us for anything other than tactical reasons. Our manifesto had some standout policies such as ‘rent to own’, and the introduction of an Australian style dedicated mental health service for young people and children. Having good policies is not enough if those policies are ones that can be easily gazumped by the Labour party or the Tory party on one of its ‘modernisation’ fad diets. Our policies must not only be innovative, but communicated as part of a broader vision of how life would be different for young people under a Liberal Democrat government.

Corbyn succeeds because he appears to offer young people authenticity and optimism. It is sad that his hard Brexit closet is bare and that he has slyly sold out so many of his socially liberal principles. Our party can and should take the mantle at the next election of offering young people an authentic, full throated liberal vision of our futures.

* Sam Foulder-Hughes is a King's College London Politics student and Lib Dem activist in Kingston