Winning the self-employed vote

Writing in Tuesday’s Times, Paul Johnson, a director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, says some 15% of the UK workforce is now classed as self-employed or as an owner/manager. Among them is me, now in my 17th year of my second period of self-employment. Indeed, I am the fourth generation of small business petit bourgeoisie Roches (so far, no generation has managed to propel us permanently to the haute bourgeoisie).
Many of the new self-employed are part of what is now known as the “gig economy”: living on short term contracts and often experiencing a financial life of feast and famine. Family insecurity and financial instability are frequent visitors, especially in the early years of a business, when getting established can be a real struggle.
Some new businesses, a very small minority, will grow to be giants. Others will grow to modest size and give their owners a comfortable life. Others will get by, with good years and bad. A Royal Society of Arts study suggests that 55% will not reach their fifth birthday.
Businesses fail for many reasons. Early years failure is a sad but inevitable part of the hard world of business. The biggest single reason for failure is cash flow problems, often caused by late payment by customers. Sometimes it is the taxman who drives people into difficulty.
Dealing with the taxman is about to get more time-consuming and more expensive for business. Next year, starting with very small self-employed businesses, tax returns will be need to be filed online five times a year, with payments due four times a year.
Expect lots of teething problems with the new system. Expect people being driven out of business because of mistakes by the taxman. Expect howls of protests from businesses being told that expenses they for years have thought tax deductible will not be entertained any longer.
Now, nobody should be allowed to make claims that are not legal and everyone should pay the right tax due and at the right time. But the small business sector – often individuals working alone from home – is feeling under increasing strain.
No political party seems to be loudly standing up for the self-employed. The Tories say they are the party of business, though I can’t recall any significant statements of support in recent times.
The nature of self-employment has changed greatly in the last dozen years. Many professional in media, advertising, accountancy, public relations, graphic design, IT and computing, in broadcasting, magazines and newspapers and a dozen other jobs are done by self-employed people and those on short term contracts. Many hold views of the world that make them natural entrepreneurs and social democrats. Lib Dems need to be carving out policies and messages to reach and influence these people.
We should be talking about supporting them and about how we support the vital public services – particularly the NHS – that Lib Dems hold dear and fight for daily. Self-employment and illness can be devastating. Being ill often means little or no income and falling back on savings (if lucky enough to have them).
Most of the 15 million self-employed are in England. Not only should we be helping then grow and succeed for the long term, we should be seeking to win them as confirmed supporters and confirmed Lib Dem voters.
* Martin Roche is a member of Canterbury LibDems. He spent a number of years as a business start-up adviser.
Martin,
Yes, fully agree with you. As a member of the Lumpen Petit Bourgeois for the past 25 years I’ve found my lot becoming increasingly difficult, and I know I’m not alone. Free education, the NHS and low cost social housing make self employment possible for many people, so those are three things we ought to support, though we need to think about how we can fund them sustainably. Growing bureaucracy, such as submitting those tax returns four times a year, is unwelcome and ought to be resisted. How we get corporations to deal with the self-employed better is a difficult task. In effect, many self-employed have become a reserve army of labour for the corporations…
I think the other huge time bomb for the self-employed is in pensions.. I have worked in a University all my career and have the huge advantage that my employer has been putting 12-15% of my salary into my pension (even though the terms of that have just got much worse). They did this even at a time early in my career when I would have spent that money on buying food rather than going further into debt if they had given it to me (a situation cured by inflation, at the time). If you compound the lack of a decent pension with renting a house all your life, you can be in a really bad situation in retirement when most homeowners no longer have to pay for housing and also have equity they can release if needed…
People really do ignore the fact that most self-employed people are not at all well off…
“some 15% of the UK workforce is now classed as self-employed or as an owner/manager”
I’m always a little wary of figures like this, and the interpretation by some that this is all about small businesses that want to grow.
I have worked with many people, and used to be one, who are employed as contractors / temporary workers / agency staff / etc., but who are notionally the director of a limited company (or have some similar arrangement) which is simply a means to minimise tax bills (though often looks like a way to pay an accountant instead of the Inland Revenue!). On a day-to-basis they are indistinguishable from the so-called “permanent staff” they sit beside (often for years), but have less job security (in theory anyway, I have seem many survive rounds of redundancies) and fewer employment rights. This area of “disguised employment” was something that IR35 sought to address.
The requirements of these people are very different from those of the true entrepreneurs, small businesses and sole-traders that they are often lumped with in the statistics.
I’m passionate about standing up for the self-employed. Unfortunately many on the left do not seem to be because it involves individual competition. I know generalisations aren’t popular, but that is not to attack the general integrity, mostly selfless, of the left.
I had a small business and packed it in due to depression and then cash flow problems, involving debts to the bank and the taxman. However I should be starting full time work again very soon and I remain a big fan of small businesses.
The new tax returns sound like a nightmare. Once a year is enough. Payments are already due twice a year.