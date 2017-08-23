Women-only train carriages are a terrible idea

Almost exactly two years ago, Jeremy Corbyn took a whole load of pain for daring to suggest that women-only train carriages might be part of the solution to combating sexual assaults on public transport.

At the time, I looked at what he actually said and decided against against castigating him – although I was and remain convinced that it is a terrible idea.

First of all, it’s pretty good to see a male politician think that the issue of sexual assault on public transport is an important one that we should do something about. Where were the other politicians, including Liberal Democrats, when the statistics showing showing an increase in reported sexual assaults came out last week?

I also gave him credit for at least saying that he needed to consult women to come up with a firm view.

Labour MP Chris Williamson has not been quite as sensitive. He’s waded into the debate, following figures which show a doubling of sexual assaults on public transport.

He told Politics Home that

I really don’t see how it helps to segregate women rather than concentrate on changing the behaviour of the men who assault them. Apart from anything else, the sort of low-life who attacks women in this way would be likely to assume that any woman not travelling in a women-only carriage was simply asking for their attention.

A solution which discourages women from sharing the same space as men is not in my view desirable.

I also think that those of us who use public transport should look out for our fellow travellers. We tend to bury ourselves in our now thoughts and resolutely avoid any sort of interaction with the world around us. Keep an eye out for women who look uncomfortable and intervene to help them. If you see someone being groped on a crowded carriage, get up and offer them your seat or your space and report the perpetrator. These people need to be convicted.

If you think this is somehow exaggerated, have a read of Louise Jones’ post for Bea magazine published back in 2013. It’s a harrowing account of horrendous behaviour.

Lib Dem peer and former equalities Minister Lynne Featherstone is pretty much of the same opinion as me:

Corralling women in a carriage? No! Cameras and prosecution! It’s the offending men who are the problem. Not women. And not innocent men. — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) August 23, 2017

Not surprising. Retrogressive and sexist idea. Women and innocent men are not the problem. Catch and convict the offending men! https://t.co/2uEM8nkvTw — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) August 23, 2017

All women have the right to be in public where they please and when they please and should never have to put up with being assaulted. The idea of women-only carriages is so flawed because it suggests that it is women’s responsibility to avoid this behaviour by taking themselves out of the wider public space.

If you are unlucky enough to experience this sort of assault, there is support there for you. The British Transport Police advise reporting it and you can even report incidents by text.

There has been some success at bringing people to justice – but that can only happen if we are willing to report things that we experience or witness. That’s the answer. Segregating women to supposedly keep us safe is insulting and paternalistic. It would be a massive step back for our society and one we must avoid..

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings