Women-only train carriages are a terrible idea

Almost exactly two years ago, Jeremy Corbyn took a whole load of pain for daring to suggest that women-only train carriages might be part of the solution to combating sexual assaults on public transport.
At the time, I looked at what he actually said and decided against against castigating him – although I was and remain convinced that it is a terrible idea.
First of all, it’s pretty good to see a male politician think that the issue of sexual assault on public transport is an important one that we should do something about. Where were the other politicians, including Liberal Democrats, when the statistics showing showing an increase in reported sexual assaults came out last week?
I also gave him credit for at least saying that he needed to consult women to come up with a firm view.
Labour MP Chris Williamson has not been quite as sensitive. He’s waded into the debate, following figures which show a doubling of sexual assaults on public transport.
He told Politics Home that
I really don’t see how it helps to segregate women rather than concentrate on changing the behaviour of the men who assault them. Apart from anything else, the sort of low-life who attacks women in this way would be likely to assume that any woman not travelling in a women-only carriage was simply asking for their attention.
A solution which discourages women from sharing the same space as men is not in my view desirable.
I also think that those of us who use public transport should look out for our fellow travellers. We tend to bury ourselves in our now thoughts and resolutely avoid any sort of interaction with the world around us. Keep an eye out for women who look uncomfortable and intervene to help them. If you see someone being groped on a crowded carriage, get up and offer them your seat or your space and report the perpetrator. These people need to be convicted.
If you think this is somehow exaggerated, have a read of Louise Jones’ post for Bea magazine published back in 2013. It’s a harrowing account of horrendous behaviour.
Lib Dem peer and former equalities Minister Lynne Featherstone is pretty much of the same opinion as me:
Corralling women in a carriage? No! Cameras and prosecution! It’s the offending men who are the problem. Not women. And not innocent men.
Not surprising. Retrogressive and sexist idea. Women and innocent men are not the problem. Catch and convict the offending men! https://t.co/2uEM8nkvTw
All women have the right to be in public where they please and when they please and should never have to put up with being assaulted. The idea of women-only carriages is so flawed because it suggests that it is women’s responsibility to avoid this behaviour by taking themselves out of the wider public space.
If you are unlucky enough to experience this sort of assault, there is support there for you. The British Transport Police advise reporting it and you can even report incidents by text.
There has been some success at bringing people to justice – but that can only happen if we are willing to report things that we experience or witness. That’s the answer. Segregating women to supposedly keep us safe is insulting and paternalistic. It would be a massive step back for our society and one we must avoid..
Lynne Featherstone has the answer!
@ Caron, “All women have the right to be in public where they please”.
Yes, of course, and doesn’t that include sitting in a women’s only carriage if they so choose ? Would it be compulsory for a woman to sit in a Women’s only carriage ? No, of course not. So much for corralling.
“Catch and convict the offending men!” Lyn Featherstone. Yes, of course, but try doing that in a carriage full of rowdy half drunken football fans on their way home on a Saturday evening – or in some cases going even on a Saturday morning. I’ve seen it – it’s real.
I speak as a man who has a wife and four daughters (one of whom is heavily pregnant with twins, and another who is breast feeding twins and chooses to have privacy).
Sorry, Caron, but this is knee jerk stuff and I wonder if you would have said it had the suggestion come from a Lib Dem MP ?
Its good to see an article on this but I would be very careful how we report the figures. Theres been a doubling of reported assaults, that might mean that victims & others have become more willing to complain or the authorities more willing to listen.
Putting aside how terrible the idea is from a moral or intellectual stance – seeing as the vast majority of UK trains are massively overcrowded, how would it even practically work….
@David Raw – “Yes, of course, but try doing that in a carriage full of rowdy half drunken football fans on their way home on a Saturday evening – or in some cases going even on a Saturday morning. I’ve seen it – it’s real.”
Yes it is, but why should only women have the ability to remove themselves from that situation? I, as a man, would like to be guaranteed that I can travel on public transport without encountering intimidating or abusive behaviour. I would also like to take my grandchildren and be guaranteed they won’t have to witness drunken behaviour or listen to bad language.
The problem is not gender, it’s bad (and sometimes illegal) behavior – full stop. Since it’s not practical to segregate passengers into “well behaved” and “badly behaved” carriages, the only alternative is to properly discourage abusive behaviour of all kinds.
@ Nick Baird I’m all for banning alcohol from railway stations and trains, but no doubt the privatised train companies will scream if it affects their profits……. Just as an airline can refuse access to a drunk passenger the same could apply at the platform gates. Some of them are also determined to have driver only trains with no guards.
Can’t get in the way of profits in pursuit of the joys and benefits of the market economy can we ?
Banning it on the tube was one of Johnson B.’s few successes.
“I wonder if you would have said it had the suggestion come from a Lib Dem MP ?”
@David Raw: Yes. They would have got it worse.
Caron writes with a sense of outrage and a sense of responsibility. The pointing out that the responsibility rests with the people behaving in this way towards women.
David Raw is going over the top here not Caron, not in his support for women only trains, or sections, but in his reaction to the calmer tone herein.Also, as most of these attacks or assaults were as much on the very nationalised tube, what is the necessity in the usual rant about profit, about as relevant as cricket was in the Rotheram thread ?
I think this whole lack of safety in public is an issue. I am to the right of most ,on violent crime and criminality that does harm, or is it merely Mill Liberal, or is it authoritarian left, not sure, but on this the need is for policing, call it security guards, conductors, whatever, David is right in his attack, wrong in his villains as always the private sector. Ironic as the best security is in private clubs and supermarkets, better than on our streets. Indeed, women and children are safeist in shopping are safest as malls !The police have been at times nowhere to be seen on public transport in an age, yet we have transport police, do they patrol ?!
We need public order and private freedom, not public free for all and private snooping.
This party as all,parties on criminality in public, needs to toughen up.
Should read , women and children are safest in shopping areas, safest in malls.