Mary Reid

Would you like to serve on a policy working group?

By | Mon 16th January 2017 - 9:26 am

 

The party sets up policy working groups to investigate a policy area in some depth over the course of 12 to 18 months. The aim of each group is to produce a policy paper, supported by a motion to conference, based on consultations with members and evidence from experts. You can see updates on the progress of the current policy working groups here.

And you can be part of such a working group. The outgoing Federal Policy Committee set up two new ones, and they are now calling for members.

If you are interested in Immigration and Identity and have some knowledge or expertise to bring to the group then click here.

If you would like to be part of the group looking at Power for People and Communities, then click here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Lester Holloway 16th Jan '17 - 9:34am

    We could do with a policy group on equality, with a focus on policies to address discrimination and unequal outcomes.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 16th Jan - 9:15am
    It was rather a pity that Tim Farron avoided answering Andrew Neil's questions, instead making what seemed too much like a pre-prepared speech. I know...
  • User AvatarCassieB 16th Jan - 9:15am
    grahame>And anyway, what about democracy? Helpful suggestion for the lovely people who run LDV. How about creating a side panel on the blog that answers...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 16th Jan - 9:06am
    Bill le Breton - Do you have a link to the article you refer to? I've found an online interview between Hammond and Die Welt...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 16th Jan - 9:03am
    Clegg's book is worth reading just for the quotes on Carlile - ouch!
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 16th Jan - 9:03am
    Mick Taylor, Our USP as a party is, and should be, liberalism. I also hope that, after Spring Conference, we may have the USP of...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 16th Jan - 9:03am
    Because only human beings (rather than propositions) are allowed to stand in elections you can always ask Smith where s/he stands on issues that matter...