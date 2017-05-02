Yesterday’s Press Releases in review – 2 May 2017

Interestingly, yesterday’s post triggered quite a lot of comments. Not necessarily related to the press releases, but there you go. Feel free to comment about anything covered here, or not, as you wish.

Tories ‘relaxed’ about NHS crisis shows why we need the Lib Dems to be the Official Opposition

The government is ‘relaxed’ about the crisis in general practice because it thinks Labour can’t win the general election, Dr Phil Hammond, a former GP and health commentator has said. Commenting on the news, Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb said:

The Tories have acted with outrageous complacency by repeatedly failing to take action to tackle the crisis in our NHS and care services. Time and again, I have called on Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt to give the NHS and social care the extra funding they desperately need to keep pace with growing demand, but this has fallen on deaf ears. This election is a chance to show the Conservatives that they cannot continue to put the future of our most essential public services in jeopardy. A vote for the Liberal Democrats will be a vote to give our health and care services the resources they desperately need.

Ed Davey: Disgrace Govt had to be dragged through courts on air pollution

The Government has announced it won’t challenge the High Court judgement and will publish a draft plan to tackle air pollution next week, after having attempted to delay the plans until after the election.

Ed Davey, former Liberal Democrat Energy and Climate Change Secretary and the party’s candidate for Kingston and Surbiton, commented:

It is a disgrace this Conservative government had to be dragged through the courts before agreeing to publish a plan to tackle air pollution. How much taxpayers’ money has been wasted because of the failure of ministers to do the right thing? There is an urgent threat to people’s health from air pollution, yet time and again this government has dithered and delayed instead of taking action. The Liberal Democrats will fight to ensure action is taken to tackle the air pollution crisis that is claiming thousands of lives in UK each year.

Rail Needs Urgent Modernisation – Randerson

Responding to the Campaign for Better Transport’s report calling for a reform of rail franchising and improvements in ticketing, Lib Dem Transport Spokesperson Baroness Randerson said: