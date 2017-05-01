Yesterday’s Press Releases in review: 1 May 2017

It may have been a Bank Holiday, but the Press Team never rest. Here are some of the releases they sent out yesterday that aren’t covered elsewhere in our pages;
Farron: FAZ report on May’s Juncker dinner show this Govt has no clue on Brexit
According to damning reports in the German press on Theresa May’s dinner with Juncker last week, EU sources believe there is now more than 50% chance of a disorderly Brexit, while May has made clear to the European Commission she fully expects to be re-elected as Prime Minister.
Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron commented:
These reports blow a massive hole in Conservative party’s arguments. Theresa May chose a divisive hard Brexit, with Labour’s help, and now has no idea what to do next. This government has no plan and no clue and this shows it starkly. This election offer us a chance to change the direction of our country and prevent a disastrous hard Brexit.
Farron: May on Juncker shows “dangerous complacency”
Responding to Theresa May’s comments that damning reports in the FAZ on her meeting with Juncker were “Brussels gossip,” Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:
Theresa May’s lack of denial suggests these damning revelations about her approach to Brexit were largely accurate. This government is showing dangerous levels of complacency over an issue that will define our country for generations. Britain desperately needs a strong opposition to stop a catastrophic hard Brexit and hold this government to account. The only way to stop a hard Brexit and ensure a decent, strong opposition is to elect more Liberal Democrat MPs on 8th June.
Lamb: Health Committee report shows Govt is shortchanging children on mental health
A joint report by the Health and Education Committees published today (Tuesday 2nd May) has found schools and colleges are having to cut back on mental health services.
Norman Lamb, Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary and a leading mental health campaigner, said:
This report exposes the shocking gap between this Conservative government’s rhetoric on mental health and the reality for families up and down the country. It is scandalous that much of the additional funding for children’s mental health secured by the Liberal Democrats in 2015 is not getting through. Vulnerable children and teenagers are being short-changed of the money needed to improve mental health services. Sadly, mental health is often the first area which loses out when budgets are tight. Until the government commits to providing more long-term funding for health and social care, this mental health crisis will not be tackled.
Report on Brexit and nuclear industry, Cable responds
Former Liberal Democrat Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable has responded to a report by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee which warns that the government has left the UK nuclear industry at risk, and must act urgently to ensure its continued operation post the government’s planned Brexit.
Sir Vince Cable said:
It is madness to pull out of Euratom, a monumental waste of time and money. The report makes clear that leaving will threaten power supplies. It shows the dogma of the Conservative Brexit ultras that they are prepared to risk power supplies, trade and research just for misguided ideological reasons.
The report also warns of the danger of the UK becoming a post-Brexit dumping ground for energy inefficient products, which shows that the Conservative hard Brexit poses a clear threat to climate change.
Our election strategy has been to place all our eggs in the one basket: hard Brexit.
This means that everything we say is predicated on there being a hard Brexit – we are coming across as if we are willing one – hence our apparent glee at Junkers leak.
Even though, on the 27th, Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU Commissioner for Trade, said the 27 will reach a free trade agreement with the UK after its divorce from Brussels.
Are we sure we are not coming across to those we need to appeal to as too ready to be subversive?
Nick Clegg was on BBC TV Breakfast making all the key points including the fall in the pound and the effect on rising food and other prices and consequent squeeze on people’s standard of living.
He said he does not want a coalition with either Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn, as Tim Farron has said. He was followed by Labour’s shadow home secretary who said that Labour is campaigning to win outright and does not want a coalition with any partner.
Neither was asked to comment on the appointment of an election artist, a sculptor.
I am waiting for a Libdem manifesto. At least they should give a deadline range. But a little late release could help us to do better evaluation of our opponents’ policies.
I think that Libdem policies should be closer to the thoughts and influences of Keynes, Beveridge, well, and Henry George, rather than market liberal view, which could lead to some overlaps with Tory policies.
Another morning, again Labour all over the media, are we actually in this election?. Where are our policies, where are our announcements? I thought we were so well prepared for this election that everything would simply fall into place.
The reports coming from Germany say Juncker was on the phone to Merkel just moments after leaving his dinner with May. Juncker clearly knows who his “real” boss is.
Labour being all over the media will do them few favours – have you listened to Diane Abbott on Nick Ferrari? She seemed to be impersonating Natalie Bennett. Excruciating.
Nick Clegg was concise and compelling on BBC by contrast
theakes
Just a couple of weeks ago I thought it would be at least 100 gains in the locals. With Labour in such a mess it was hard to see any other result. However, the Lib Dems have made a poor start to the general election campaign and it’s beginning to look like 50 gains will be an achievement.