Yesterday’s Press Releases in review – 3 May 2017

Yes, it’s polling day for many of our readers, including here in Suffolk, where I’m our candidate in the evocatively named Upper Gipping division. It’s a river, by the way. Good luck to everyone, be it as candidate, agent, activist or supporter. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.

Here, again, are some of the press releases not covered elsewhere on our pages that were issued yesterday…

Lamb: IFS figures reveal both health and social care spending to fall per person

Both health and social care spending per person are set to fall in the coming years under current government plans, analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has revealed. The figures predicted that health spending per person will be 1.3% lower in 2020 than in 2010 once the UK’s growing and ageing population is taken into account. Meanwhile even if councils make full use of powers to raise council tax to pay for social care, spending will still be 3.4% lower per adult than in 2010.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb commented:

These figures reveal the sheer scale of the crisis facing the NHS and social care in the years ahead. It’s time to be honest with the public about the bold solutions needed to ensure patients and elderly people continue to receive the right level of care. Otherwise we will see standards fall and hospitals collapse under the pressure of growing demand. The Liberal Democrats are prepared to take the difficult decisions required to secure the future of the NHS and care, including increasing tax.

Farron: May must not rush into unilateral military action in Syria

Responding to reports Theresa May plans to push through a vote to bomb Syria if she wins the elections, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:

The idea that after months of disinterest and inaction Theresa May would back military intervention against Assad in Syria outside of a wider diplomatic strategy and without UN backing is deeply worrying. Assad is a brutal dictator, and the use of chemical weapons is indefensible. The action taken by Donald Trump earlier this month was a necessary and proportionate response to the horrific use of chemical weapons. However, we were absolutely clear that we disagreed with the way in which he conducted it- unilaterally, without allies, outside of a wider strategy. That is why the UK must not rush headlong into supporting further unilateral military action in Syria by Trump. Undermining international law and rejecting international cooperation has the potential to create instability on a global scale – seen all too clearly by the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003. May would be wise not to use Syria as a campaign tool in this election. This would come across as calculating, unconsidered, and without the best interest of the Syrian people at heart.

Olney responds to Brexit research warning

Responding to the results of a survey about the impact of a hard Brexit on research and development conducted by the Academy of Medical Sciences, the British Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Royal Society, Lib Dem Richmond Park candidate Sarah Olney said:

Our country has always been a world leader in research and innovation, but hard Brexit threatens to destroy that reputation by making cross-border collaboration too costly, too complicated and too bureaucratic. Instead of scoffing at experts, the Conservatives must engage with these esteemed national academies to ensure that leaving the European Union does not damage their vital work.

Lib Dem response to Institute for govt report on free movement

The Institute for Government today (Thursday) have released a report urging the Prime Minister to accept the continuation of the free movement of people as part of a transitional arrangement. Commenting on the news, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron: The Conservatives have no plan. They paint a picture of competence but this report shows that their vision is unrealistic and potentially disastrous. Theresa May was the Home Secretary during the referendum campaign and it is now becoming clear that she failed to plan for a leave vote. This hard Brexit government is intent on pulling us out of the EU in the most brutal way possible – damaging our economy, jobs and public services. This election is your chance to change the direction of our country and get an opposition that will stand up to the Conservatives and get a better deal for you and your family.

Hospital waiting lists to rise above 5m – Lamb responds

Norman Lamb has responded with anger to reports that more than five million people could be waiting for NHS treatment within two years, according to confidential documents reported in The Times.

Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Norman Lamb said: