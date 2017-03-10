Yet another Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives

Good news – coming to you a little later than usual due to me drinking wine with my friends in the bar at the Scottish Conference hotel – from Oxfordshire.

Hailey, Minster Lovell & Leafield (W. Oxfordshire):

LD: 46.7% (+34.0)

CON: 41.5% (+3.8)

LAB: 5.8% (-4.5)

GRN: 3.1% (-2.8)

UKIP: 2.9% (+2.9) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 9, 2017

Well done to Kieran Mullins and his team for that amazing swing.

The rest of the by-elections were a clean sweep for the Tories – but there were some healthy vote share increases for us.

Red Horse (Stratford on Avon) result:

CON: 53.4% (-9.0)

LDEM: 29.8% (+20.3)

UKIP: 10.3% (-4.8)

GRN: 6.5% (+6.5)

No Labour as previous. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 9, 2017

Philip Vial was our candidate here.

Joanna Burrows fought the Exton Ward in Rutland:

Exton (Rutland) result:

CON: 59.5% (+6.5)

LDEM: 30.8% (+11.6)

UKIP: 9.8% (-5.0)

No Ind as previous. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 9, 2017

Derwent ward in Derby was a Conservative gain from UKIP so I suspect that tactical voting was in play here, affecting our Simon Ferrigno’s vote.

Derwent (Derby) result:

CON: 37.1% (+28.1)

LAB: 28.7% (-2.4)

UKIP: 25.2% (-7.2)

LDEM: 9.0% (-15.4) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 9, 2017

Brendan Wyer got a respectable showing from a standing start in Broxbourne:

Waltham Cross (Broxbourne) result:

CON: 41.0% (-3.5)

LAB: 40.8% (-14.8)

UKIP: 12.6% (+12.6)

LDEM: 5.6% (+5.6) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 9, 2017

Freja Waterhouse flew the Lib Dem flag in Hertford Castle:

Hertford Castle (East Hertfordshire) result:

CON: 49.0% (+8.2)

LAB: 17.1% (-2.9)

LDEM: 15.5% (+15.5)

GRN: 13.0% (-4.7)

UKIP: 5.4% (+5.4) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 9, 2017

We await one result from Harrow.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings