Yet another Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives

Good news – coming to you a little later than usual due to me drinking wine with my friends in the bar at the Scottish Conference hotel – from Oxfordshire.

Well done to Kieran Mullins and his team for that amazing swing.

The rest of the by-elections were a clean sweep for the Tories – but there were some healthy vote share increases for us.

Philip Vial was our candidate here.

Joanna Burrows fought the Exton Ward in Rutland:

Derwent ward in Derby was a Conservative gain from UKIP so I suspect that tactical voting was in play here, affecting our Simon Ferrigno’s vote.

Brendan Wyer got a respectable showing from a standing start in Broxbourne:

Freja Waterhouse flew the Lib Dem flag in Hertford Castle:

We await one result from Harrow.

  • Tpfkar 10th Mar '17 - 8:20am

    Well done to all involved. Legacy of Witney

  • Tpfkar 10th Mar '17 - 8:22am

    Sorry hit ‘post’ by accident. Can’t even blame the wine at the Scottish conference……

    Meant to say I wonder if this shows the legacy that can be left from a good parliamentary by-election campaign, an example of what Ed Fordham was talking about in Stoke?

  • arnieg 10th Mar '17 - 8:23am

    Philip from Shipston was our candidate. You will have met him (he was my tenant in Leicester during the nineties) – Philip Vial.

  • nvelope2003 10th Mar '17 - 8:53am

    Are the figures for Derwent (Derby) correct ? The Conservatives seem to have moved from 9% previously to 37.1% They were not the obvious party to beat UKIP as Labour was just 1.3 % behind before. Maybe Labour (Leave ?) voters switched to the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats switched to Labour. Disappointing result.

  • Paul Murray 10th Mar '17 - 9:15am

    @nvelope2003 – from the Derby Council website here is the result for this ward in 2016:

    Con 814
    Lab 811
    UKIP 660
    LD 155

    Compared with last year, this result doesn’t look quite so strange. The comparison on Brian Elects appears to be with 2014, although there were elections in 2015 and 2016.

  • theakes 10th Mar '17 - 9:22am

    The Derwent result is right. However for some reason no-one mentions the elections held there in 2015 & 2016. The big fall in the Lib Dem percentage occurred between 2014 & 2015:-
    2015: Lab 42.5%, Con 27%, UKIP 23.5%, Lib Dem 7%
    2016: Cons 33%, Lab 32%, UKIP 27%, Lib dem 6%

    So yesterdays 9% is an increase on the last 2 years!!!

    The same sort of thing occurred in the reporting of the Redcar Hutton by election last.
    Actually our % fell compared to the by election of 2016.

    Caron West Oxfordshire makes a great headline, but overall we have slipped back on the dizzy heights of the last few weeks with the Conservatives certainly picking up after Copeland. On the current basis the Cons and LIb Dems wil probably make net gains in May, for the Cons it could be significant.

  • David Raw 10th Mar '17 - 9:33am

    Having looked at the Derby local; press, the obvious lesson to be learned is about presentation.

  • Sesenco 10th Mar '17 - 9:55am

    The elections that are coming up in May will take place mainly in the counties. This is fortunate for Labour, because most of the strongly Labour parts of those counties have gone unitary. Corbyn can easily dismiss a terrible performance in the counties as irrelevant to Labour.

    So let us look at those by-elections over the last few weeks that have taken place in counties. Most show at least a modest increase in Lib Dem support, and a marked increase in areas that have been worked. We should expect gains, but not on the scale of 1985 and 1993.

    The wild card is the landing of Council Tax bills on doormats. It will be hard for the Tories to pin those on the last Labour government.

  • james 10th Mar '17 - 10:03am

    It was partly driven by someone who was an LD and nearly won against Labour and then became a Conservative and stood and won on that ticket – a local resident called Richard Hudson. In a sense it’s similar to when Lib Dems work hard around a local campaigner and `good egg` to gain the seat. What must be worrying for the Lib Dems is that in various places the Tories are getting their acts and messages together to win seats not just in Derby in a ward that was Labour since Eve was a lass also Waltham Cross last night albeit by 4 votes. And it’s more difficult as they are a party of government!

    Are the LDs picking up council seats in posh areas and Leave areas when they do the work and tories picking up in marginal/leave/`Labour`areas when they do similar work? Terrible news for the Labour party and UKIP if it’s true.

  • TonyJ 10th Mar '17 - 10:49am

    The ‘dizzy heights of a few weeks ago’ was never going to last. These are still good results, continuing an extraordinary run.
    The Tories’ success is interesting. Especially this week: it’s been years since I saw a budget being so poorly received by the media. And yet people all over the country still trooping out to vote for them. Even in the ward they lose they increased their vote…. I can’t believe she is not thinking about calling that early GE!

  • theakes 10th Mar '17 - 11:51am

    Frank: previous Independant vote?

  • Laurence Cox 10th Mar '17 - 2:24pm

    We had another council by-election on Thursday, but the count was this morning and I have just sent the data to ALDC.

    LB Harrow, Roxbourne Ward
    LD Marshel Amuthasaran 240 (9.70%)
    UKIP 148 (5.98%)
    Labour 1554 (62.79%)
    Conservative 533 (21.54%)
    Majority 1021
    Turnout 26.3%

    Comparison with the last all-up Council election in 2014 is not straighforward because a split in the Labour group on Council led to the Independent Labour Group standing against official Labour candidates. Those results were:

    Labour 1921 (52.06%), 1802, 1689
    Conservatives 862 (23.36%), 743, 640
    Independent Labour 778 (21.08%), 540, 498
    LD 353 (9.57%), 278

    Turnout 40%

    Labour will trumpet their gain in vote share, but if you add together the Labour and Independent Labour votes, they have lost ground. The Conservatives have also lost ground slightly, while we have gained slightly.

  • Tony Greaves 10th Mar '17 - 2:35pm

    Why do you use the Britain Elects stuff when they can’t even be bothered to give the actual figures? Not good enough really!

