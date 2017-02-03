Yet another massive Lib Dem GAIN from Labour

Brinsworth in Rotherham is not the most likely Lib Dem territory, but tonight, Dr Adam Carter is the new Lib Dem Councillor for the area. This is the are which includes Orgreave, where the violent confrontation took place during the Miners’ Strike.
Liberal Democrat GAIN Brinsworth & Catcliffe
(Rotherham) from Labour.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 3, 2017
And it’s not by a tiny margin either.
Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham) result:
LDEM: 66.0% (+50.4)
LAB: 17.1% (-26.2)
UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)
CON: 3.0% (-8.8)
GRN: 1.0% (+1.0)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 3, 2017
Wow!
They had some quality tellers!
Telling for the Brinsworth and Catcliffe by-election. Cold day. Warm people and tea. pic.twitter.com/ElYPZPsotQ
— Joe Otten (@JoeOttenX) February 2, 2017
Well done to the team for a fantastic and memorable victory.
Twitter is alight!
Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham) result:
LIB DEM: 66.0% (+50.4)
LAB: 17.1% (-26.2)
UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)
CON: 3.0% (-8.8)
GRN: 1.0% (+1.0) pic.twitter.com/G4t6wB72xC
— Cllr Andrew Makinson (@Andrewmakinson) February 3, 2017
And we thought the Sunderland result was impressive! Congrats to Cllr Dr Adam Carter 👏👏👏 https://t.co/VKUaSVFGXf
— North East Lib Dems (@NELibDems) February 3, 2017
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Brilliant result by a great team. I was telling and knocking up today and it felt good but I am blown away by the numbers.
Following the victory in Sandhill, Sunderland where there was a dramatic raise in vote, greater upswing in Rotherham!
Let’s not get carried away.
Rotherham, just like Sunderland, had a massive Remain majority, so it’s hardly surprising we are doing so well in such places.
It’s when we start making massive gains in places that voted significantly for Leave that we should really start celebrating.
But enormous congratulations anyway.
Rotherham and Sunderland voted 68% and 62% Leave respectively
Simon – It’s worth saying that the wards won in Sunderland (Sandhill) and Rotherham (Brinsworth & Catcliffe) are estimated to have voted 73% and 67% Leave respectively. These are by no means Remain-friendly areas. Sunderland/Sandhill on its own would have been an interesting blip, but this result on top of it suggests something important is happening (note the faltering of UKIP in both constests, and the other Rotherham contest)
Speaking of which, a big well done too to Stephen standing in Rotherham (Dinnington), in a crowded field in a seat we didn’t previously contest. 🙂