Caron Lindsay

Yet another massive Lib Dem GAIN from Labour

By | Fri 3rd February 2017 - 12:12 am

Brinsworth in Rotherham is not the most likely Lib Dem territory, but tonight, Dr Adam Carter is the new Lib Dem Councillor for the area. This is the are which includes Orgreave, where the violent confrontation took place during the Miners’ Strike.

And it’s not by a tiny margin either.

Wow!

They had some quality tellers!

Well done to the team for a fantastic and memorable victory.

Twitter is alight!

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Ian Patterson 3rd Feb '17 - 12:18am

    Following the victory in Sandhill, Sunderland where there was a dramatic raise in vote, greater upswing in Rotherham!

  • Paul Pettinger 3rd Feb '17 - 12:55am

    Rotherham and Sunderland voted 68% and 62% Leave respectively

  • John Grout 3rd Feb '17 - 1:23am

    Simon – It’s worth saying that the wards won in Sunderland (Sandhill) and Rotherham (Brinsworth & Catcliffe) are estimated to have voted 73% and 67% Leave respectively. These are by no means Remain-friendly areas. Sunderland/Sandhill on its own would have been an interesting blip, but this result on top of it suggests something important is happening (note the faltering of UKIP in both constests, and the other Rotherham contest)

    Speaking of which, a big well done too to Stephen standing in Rotherham (Dinnington), in a crowded field in a seat we didn’t previously contest. 🙂

