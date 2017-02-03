Yet another massive Lib Dem GAIN from Labour

Brinsworth in Rotherham is not the most likely Lib Dem territory, but tonight, Dr Adam Carter is the new Lib Dem Councillor for the area. This is the are which includes Orgreave, where the violent confrontation took place during the Miners’ Strike.

Liberal Democrat GAIN Brinsworth & Catcliffe

And it’s not by a tiny margin either.

Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham) result:

LDEM: 66.0% (+50.4)

LAB: 17.1% (-26.2)

UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)

CON: 3.0% (-8.8)

GRN: 1.0% (+1.0)

Well done to the team for a fantastic and memorable victory.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings