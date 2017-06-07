Caron Lindsay

“You know who nailed it every single time? The Lib Dems”

By | Wed 7th June 2017 - 1:30 pm

This party has more than its fair share of grammar nerds. I have to say that a misplaced apostrophe brings me out in hives. For others, the misuse of punctuation is no laughing matter.

Many of us will therefore be pleased to see this critique of the manifestos for grammar and literacy. We do quite well. It is a funny piece and some of the award titles are inspired. My particular favourite is

The “Oh S**t, We Double-Booked The Brewery P**s-Up” Award for Complete And Utter Grammatical Incompetence

This is won by the Labour Party.

We, however, scoop the ultimate accolade:

The “Perhaps Give Up On Government And Become An English Teacher” Award for An Almost Perfect (In SPaG Terms) Manifesto<

The sentences flow well, the messaging is concise and persuasive, the grammar and punctuation are pretty much spot on, and they’re consistent (e.g. with words vs digits). While it doesn’t have quite the “rousing speech”-ness of the Conservative one, it’s pretty hard to fault.

Duncan Brack,(vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee),  your work here is done.

We are also praised for our appropriate use of hyphens:

You know who nailed it every single time? The Lib Dems. For example, this is pretty much the black belt of hyphen usage in compound adjectives

You might want to read the rest to see how Labour and the Conservatives are shamed in various ways.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 7th Jun '17 - 2:07pm

    Great for the manifesto, crap for its price. If you wish to improve education for the masses you make it (that horrible word) affordable.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarBill le Breton 7th Jun - 1:56pm
    Thank you Peter. For that friend the suggestion was more about the detail of messaging. I wouldn't want to put that interpretation forward. But yes...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 7th Jun - 1:53pm
    Oh, Jayne, what a wonderful response! :-)
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 7th Jun - 1:47pm
    'Austerity has strangled Britain. Only Labour will consign it to history.' Joseph Stiglitz 7.7.2017.
  • User AvatarAndy Hinton 7th Jun - 1:47pm
    Well that's the grammar nazi vote sewn up, then!
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th Jun - 1:42pm
    "Another good effort from our digital team." ??????????????? No, I'm afraid not. A young woman looking at a dress, two blokes holding hands into a...
  • User AvatarMike S 7th Jun - 1:25pm
    @ Katharine Can I just say, I have the utmost respect for you. Your dedication, energy and loyalty are a joy to see and an...