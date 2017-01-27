Zulfiqar Ali can win in Stoke-on-Trent but he needs your help!

This week we have had activists in helping from Tunstall, Burslem, Trentham, Chell, Chell Heath, Stoke, Oakhill, Boothen, Fenton, Etruria, Shelton, Longton and as well as all these places from across the City of Stoke-on-Trent we have had a great number from north Staffordshire generally.

And yesterday when at the last minute we issued a plea for clerical help in the office I was grateful for those who came – they have us well on the road with the postal vote mailing, but we need more people urgently.

But in the course of a conversation with one of the activists (their second visit so gold star to them) they whispered “of course a few people think you can’t win and are in fourth place”. At that moment I could have hugged her and the scales fell from my eyes.

Look round your own town, city, community, village and where you live. Who has been the dominant political party for the last 50 years and have they done a good job? Here in Stoke it’s Labour and they have failed. failed the City, failed the people, failed to achieve the positive change that was possible. This City wants and needs something else.

Here the City of Stoke is still regarded by Labour as their personal fiefdom, and people know that Labour expect to win in election after election after election. But in recent years the political culture has fractured and split and left the way open for alternatives.

Now take a look at your own constituencies and see where we came in 2015. If you have looked at Stoke-on-Trent Central and seen that we came fourth and think that on paper we can’t win, perhaps we should reassess our strategy. But I am telling you that we have a chance to do well and to challenge for this seat.

People in this city know that Labour nationally and locally are on the slide. They know Labour are scared of losing. They know Corbyn is not a credible voice. They see what Labour have done here. They know that Labour can lose and people here are so fed up are they that turnout has dropped below 50% in a general election.

So if we Liberal Democrats don’t get up and fight this with every fibre and sinew we have and Labour lose, then I tell you with all candour, there could be a risk of a win by a nasty extreme right win rabble rouser.

The Tories have given up here. Thatcher’s treatment of the Stoke Miners and ongoing disregard for manufacturing, for the pottery and steel industries means this City cannot and will not elect a Tory MP. So that leaves it to us to stand up and fight and ensure that the far right are beaten and that there is a constructive alternative to Labour.

So, if you look at your own constituency and see where we came at the General Election I think you should come and help.

If we were third or fourth or worse you will want to see the campaign of optimism, of effort and commitment, and if you came first or second in your seat then you will I’m sure come and help cos you know the drill well.

But I say in all honesty and if necessary I will tell everyone personally, this parliamentary seat of Stoke-on-Trent Central can be won by Dr Zulfiqar Ali and the Liberal Democrats on Thursday 23rd February, but it needs you. And it needs you now.

Nominations close on Tuesday, postal votes go the following week, we have thousands of students to get registered, we have terraces a-plenty waiting for you. It is just up to you. Labour will lose. The Lib Dems can win. Come and help us stop UKIP in their tracks.

You know the drill, just turn up to the Wheatsheaf Hotel, Snow Hill, Shelton Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 4LW (just near St Mark’s Church, Shelton) we are open 10am -9pm seven days a week. We look forward to giving you a warm North Staffordshire welcome.

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali