Antidisestablishmentarianism

Yesterday’s report from the ONS showed that less than 50% of the population of England and Wales identified as Christian in the 2021 Census. This had led to calls for the disestablishment of the Church of England. It also gives me the opportunity to use the longest word in the English language. The fact that the word dates back to the 19th century shows that there is a long history to the call to reduce the formal role of the Church of England in public life – and opposition to it.

Note that disestablishment only relates to the Church of England. It does not refer to the worldwide Anglican communion, which includes the Church in Wales, the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Church of Ireland. To confuse things further, we all noticed that at his Accession King Charles sign a declaration of protection of the Church of Scotland, which is Presbyterian and not Anglican.

A personal disclosure – I am an active member of the Church of England. However, as you will see, that does not mean I support its current political role.

I imagine we all know the 500 year history of the origins of the Church of England. Henry VIII enacted the Brexit of his day, and separated the English branch of the church from its Roman “masters”. Of course, the English Church had existed for over a thousand years before that, in its former Catholic form, and had had a huge impact on the culture, from its amazing buildings, its ancient learnings, its art and music, to its moral direction. However, Henry politicised the church in a way that hadn’t happened before.

Whilst the history is fascinating it has led us to a situation which in some ways is not in tune with today’s values. The established church in England is central to many aspects of our cultural life including major public ceremonies from Remembrance Sunday to Coronations, and there is a question mark over all of these. In August the House of Commons Library published a briefing paper on The relationship between church and state in the United Kingdom. It covers all the attempts at reform over the past century.

However the current arguments for disestablishment tend to focus on two areas – membership of the House of Lords and compulsory worship in schools.

On the latter, when I was at school I used to hate morning assembly with its hymns and prayers. As a Christian I thought that a compulsory act of worship was a contradiction in terms, was disrespectful to the God I knew, was disrespectful to those of other faiths (who could opt out, but not influence the content) and, because it gave a false impression of what Christian worship was like, was counterproductive. I am astonished that it still exists, if in a watered down form. I don’t think there is much opposition from within the church and without, to abolishing it.

Some 26 senior bishops in the Church of England hold seats in the House of Lords as the Lords Spiritual. They do not include representatives of the Church in Wales, the Northern Ireland Church of Ireland or the Church of Scotland, or indeed of any other Christian denomination. In recent years they have been joined by the leaders of other faiths, but they are there by appointment, not by right.

For over 100 years Liberals/Liberal Democrats have supported the reconstruction of the House of Lords as a fully elected Upper House, which would not include the bishops by right. The House of Lords Act of 1999, which removed most of the hereditary peers but kept the Lords Spiritual, was acknowledged as a step along the path towards full reform. In 2012, as part of the Coalition agreement Nick Clegg introduced the House of Lords Reform Bill, which would have made the House an almost entirely elected body, but would have still included a reducing number of bishops. It was, sadly, abandoned after opposition from back bench Tory MPs. Antidisestablishmentarianism, which is inevitably entwined with support for a traditional House of Lords, is still alive and kicking, at least in the Conservative party.

As Liberal Democrats we should be supporting the disestablishment of the Church of England along with the reform of the House of Lords. But we should be doing it while acknowledging the historical and cultural contributions that the church has made to life in the UK, and in particular its championing of the poor. It has a unique position amongst the various Christian denominations, in that it is present in every single part of the country. Recently the Archbishop of Canterbury has very publicly sided with the poor and issued veiled criticisms of Government policies and inaction. Whilst he has not been held back by his established position, disestablishment would allow him even greater freedom to lead public debate on issues of social justice.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.