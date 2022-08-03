Conference Agenda: Keynote speeches

As we reported yesterday, the Autumn Conference agenda is now out

To help you with Conference planning, here is a list of when the keynote speeches are happening.

Saturday 17th September

12:35-12:50

Kira Rudik, Leader of Ukraine’s HOLOS party and ALDE Vice President

She was so inspiring at Spring Conference, talking from her blacked out office about how she had had to learn to use a gun. It all looked very grim for Ukraine at that point, but she was full of hope, speaking about how she wanted to be part of rebuilding the country.

16:10-16:25

Wendy Chamberlain MP, DWP Spokesperson

Sunday 18th September

12:35-12:50 Munira Wilson MP, Health Spokesperson

It’s hard to believe but this is Munira’s and Wendy’s first in-person Conference since being elected as MPs.

14:55-15:10 Sarah Olney MP in her first Conference appearance since her re-election.

15:10-16:05 Question and Answer Session with Leader Ed Davey – his first live one as Leader

Monday 19th September

11:05-11:20

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Scottish Lib Dem Leader

15:20-15:35

Cllr Mike Ross, our new Hull City Council Leader

Tuesday 20th September

12:35-12:50 Cllr Josh Babarinde, PPC for Eastbourne

14:30-15:30 Ed Davey’s leader’s speech

There is one person who isn’t giving a speech that I’m quite surprised about. Usually the Scottish and Welsh leaders both get to to a keynote speech at Autumn Conference. Unless I’ve missed it, Jane Dodds doesn’t seem to be doing one this year. I wonder why that is. I shall make enquiries before deciding how livid I am about this. Watch this space.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings