Do you need money to go and help at Brecon and Radnorshire?

A special fund has been established in memory of David Rendel, to financially help people, especially young people, to go to Parliamentary by-elections, in this case Brecon and Radnorshire, to help with the Liberal Democrat campaign. The support (maximum £1,000) might help the award-winner to travel to the locality of the campaign and to stay for its duration.

If you, or someone you know, wants to apply for support under this scheme, please send an email to the Award Committee convenor, Sue Farrant, at:

sue.r.farrant(enter @)gmail.com

Your email should cover:

• Brief details of the applicant and their relevant experience and interests.

• Why the applicant wants to be involved in a parliamentary by-election in support of a Liberal Democrat candidate.

• Names and contact details of two referees (not relatives) who may vouch for them.

• An outline of the travel, accommodation, subsistence and other expenses which the applicant would otherwise have to meet.

The Awards Committee is: Sue Farrant, Convenor (sue.r.farrant(enter @)gmail.com); Gerald Vernon-Jackson; Baroness Sal Brinton; Elaine Bagshaw; Treasurer WB&N Local Party.

Decisions on an award will be made by the Committee based on the merits of the application but bearing in mind the following preferences:

• Younger applicants (ideally below 26).

• Applicants who live in West Berkshire.

• Applicants who live in the South Central Region of the Party.

• Applications to assist a campaign being run in the South Central Region of the Party.

On conclusion of the campaign, the award-holder should submit a brief report, including an account of expenditure, to the Committee.

It’s not often someone wants to actually GIVE MONEY AWAY. I really hope there is someone, or several people, who can be helped to get to B&R and help the campaign, that otherwise would not have been able to. David Rendel was elected in a famous by-election victory and helped at many parliamentary by-elections across the country. One of his last wishes was to help people to go and campaign for the LibDems at by-elections. Let’s use the great opportunity of B&R to make his wish come true!

