Introduction

I’ve taken a long time to finally write this piece. This year I have been elected to represent the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the Executive Committee. I wanted to help improve our relationship between our membership and decision-making bodies in the party. Thinking of this, it made sense that now was the right time. I want to start conversations by communicating my views and my history in the party.

I started my active political following and involvement in the run-up to the 2010 election, a happier time when “Cleggmania” was running wild. Who then, honestly, could say they foreseen Brexit? We as a society have never been more politically polarised than we find ourselves in modern day Scotland.

Back then I was a naive young teen, passionately believing in the liberal ideals of freedom, fairness, equality. I was always brought up with the mantra of treating others as you would expect to be treated yourself – in their own way, my parents fuelled the fires of my earliest political ideals.

Looking at how divided we are in Scotland before and since that referendum in 2014, there can be no doubt – something has to change. I passionately believe that federalism needs to be implemented now, for the United Kingdom to survive.

In Wales, the tide may not have changed – but the waves are certainly starting to blow over the beach. Opinion polls in 2016 showed a favour for remaining in the United Kingdom of 40-50%. A poll last year showed that this gap may only now be around 7%. No matter how you look at this, there is clearly an altering of public opinion.

That is why federalism is the only way to stop the tides of division and bring our society together. I openly say that as someone who voted in favour of Scotland becoming independent.

At the time, I disagreed about our future in the UK with our party. This was a horrible time for me in politics. I felt self-doubt. Political confusion. Was our party truly my party too?

The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community

Freedom. Fairness. Equality.

It’s what I believe in. It’s who I am. It’s how I seek to treat others, the same way I want to be treated myself. This is my political identity. It’s why I am a Liberal Democrat. The division of nationalism drove me away, the dream of federalism brought me back.

I disagreed with the party in 2014, but do I think we got it all wrong back then? No. We were the only party that presented an alternative. A better future, fully devolved within our family of nations. This vision was the only thing that almost swayed me to vote no. The only thing that stopped me? A doubt that at the time the UK two-party state political structure would allow it to happen. We were suffering electoral losses as a party from the coalition, the writing was beginning to appear on the wall.

Federalism swayed me. We could convince those that did vote yes in 2014, to back us and a new-look federal model now.

Fundamentally, we are not completely ideologically different from the nationalists. SNP supporters want more powers in the hands of the people of Scotland. We, as federalists, also want more powers derived locally. Local power, as far as it is possible. We agree that the Westminster system is broken. Plaid Cymru believes that too.

A political rival, but one of the most powerful arguments in debates in the runup to the EU Referendum was actually from Angus Robertson. He presented the White Paper, in response to a 1-page document on how Brexit would look. We may not agree on the contents, but the point was clear and easy to understand; The Yes campaign had a vision for independence. What did the Brexit camp truly produce apart from lies on the side of a bus?

Now then, may be our time to present a new “Orange Paper” on federalism. How would a federal UK look from our perspective in 2022?

We as a party go further than just a federal-motive. Everything we ever campaign for is about community. Getting the best for the people of Scotland. A person I’ve always considered a mentor, Willie Rennie, has always inspired me during campaigning by just how well he can relate to a person in their own community. He always wants the best for every person he speaks to. I believe in Alex Cole-Hamilton we now have a great MSP ready to walk in those shoes. Just please don’t try hill running Alex, I went with Willie once – it’s brutal.

Good government could never be a substitute for government by the people themselves.

These words of the former Liberal Prime Minister Henry Campbell-Bannerman I believe still ring true to our values as Liberal Democrats in the modern day. Empowering communities, devolving power to the most local of levels and enabling our Scottish councils to help their constituents. This is a concept under attack by this Scottish Government, and their Green long-term coalition partners. Our new party message ”A New Hope” has a strong appeal to me. Scotland can do better. The nationalist parties have continued to vainly put forward one ideal as a one-size-fits-all solution. Getting rid of Westminster will not solve the problems we face with this Scottish Government cutting the funding of our local communities and centralising key services.

I grew up just down the road from Campbell-Bannerman’s Stirling constituency in Dunblane. If ever there was a town that demonstrated the power of a community coming together, to support each other in such cruel adversary – Dunblane is a beacon of what hope can lead to. Stirling itself is a reminder of the strong liberal values of the Scottish people. Campbell-Bannerman’s statue proudly remains just off the centre of the Stirling town. It may never have had a modern Liberal Democrat MP in its history, but who is to say it won’t in the future?

The SNP and the Conservatives are the parties of division, they thrive on pulling people apart. Our party believes in the power of community, in treating everyone fairly and equally. Freedom, Fairness, Equality. A New Hope for a better Scotland. That’s a dream I believe in, and I hope in the near future we can start to make it a reality.

I hope that by divulging my own political beliefs and background, that I can at least start to communicate who I am and the ideals I bring to the Executive Committee for the Scottish party this year. I would love to hear new ideas – from party members old, new, former or even from outside our Liberal Democrat family.

* Neil Alexander is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Executive Member. He is a former GCU and University of Greenwich graduate, currently studying part-time for a PhD in Sports Science (Rugby) and Video Game Design - whilst working full time as a Game Designer in Elgin.