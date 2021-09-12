Caron Lindsay

Is Boris Johnson about to leave Nicola Sturgeon out on a limb over vaccine passports

By | Sun 12th September 2021 - 10:14 am

According to the Sunday Times (£), Boris Johnson may be about to ditch his controversial plans for vaccine passports in England to access nightclubs and other large indoor venues.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will announce plans to try to keep Covid under control over the winter. He will say that he has abandoned the proposed compulsory certification scheme, which would have forced venues to check people’s vaccine status.

Johnson tore up the proposals after scientists said vaccinations would be an effective first line of defence against a winter wave of the pandemic. But the move also represents a significant concession to Tory backbench rebels who had complained that enforcing vaccine passports would create a group of second-class citizens.

Liberal Democrats opposed the idea on principle on civil liberties grounds and also on practical grounds. The hospitality industry was raging about having to enforce them, it was going to be nigh on impossible to get one if you had had one vaccination in England and another in Scotland and it wouldn’t have been effective anyway given the spread of the Delta variant amongst double vaccinated people.

Alistair Carmichael described them as a “counterproductive illiberal gimmick” in an article for Politics Home to tie in with his urgent question on the issue:

Would you trust this government – this Prime Minister – with personal data of this sort?

We have never been a “papers please society” and if that is to change then at the very least we must be allowed to debate that change.

Once we cede the principle that it is acceptable for the government to regulate in this way not just where we can go and those with whom we can go then we will be at the top of a steep and slippery slope.

As history repeatedly shows us, when people give more powers to government to regulate their lives, governments are never swift to hand them back.

As an aside, when he asked his Urgent Question in Parliament, he had one of the lines of the year:

It was clear from the discussions in Parliament on Wednesday that Boris was going to have a hard time getting these through, even with a majority of 80. So we are denied the theatre of a Commons vote where the Scottish Tories would be whipped to vote in favour of what they had voted against at Holyrood and the SNP would have to squirm at taking the same position as the Tories, although I would suspect that they would have chickened out of the vote on the grounds that it was England only.

So this means that Nicola Sturgeon is isolated. Hospitality venues in Scotland are going to have to implement an unworkable, illiberal system at their own cost when many of them are already in a pretty fragile state after a year of insufficient support. And I wonder if we’ll see people from Glasgow and Edinburgh nipping to the clubs of Newcastle and Carlisle because they can.

It’s interesting that she only got her plans through Holyrood with the support of her new not-a-coalition partners, the Greens. Here’s what their leader Patrick Harvie had to say on the subject in April:

I might have some sympathy with his predicament given some of the things we had to vote for in the Westminster coalition, and Patrick was, of course, full of empathy for us at the time. Not.

I have really enjoyed seeing Alistair and Alex Cole-Hamilton make passionate liberal arguments on this. The pair of them have been all over the media all week. And we’ve had several polls put us in double figures on Westminster voting intention.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 12th Sep '21 - 11:14am

    Interesting to see that Boris is willing to change course in the face of backbench pressure but I don’t believe that Nicola will be influenced by his decision – indeed, she relishes the opportunity to argue that Scotland benefits from having a government that is able to take different decisions to suit the needs of the country. If, as I suspect, most voters support vaccine passports, she will be representing majority opinion by taking this action.

    My personal view on this matter is that If people choose to exclude themselves from certain venues and events because they are not willing to get vaccinated, that is their choice. I am not interested in them moaning about the consequences of the choices they make – I am more interested in the welfare of people who are placed at greater risk due to people not getting vaccinated.

