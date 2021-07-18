Javid and Johnson in “Barnard Castle on steroids” escape from self-isolation

By | Sun 18th July 2021 - 11:09 am

You couldn’t make it up. It’s like reading the cover of Private Eye. Health secretary Sajid Javid gets a positive Covid-19 result. If he were an ordinary mortal, he would have been banished into the self-isolation wilderness for 10 days. As would our superhero leader Boris Johnson, who met with Javid on Friday.

But those at the heart of government live more privileged lives. Driving to Barnard’s Castle to test eyesight. Sneaking a clinch with a mistress, though forgetting to smile for the CCTV. And now Johnson and Javid, who must not to be confused with the comedy act Laurel and Hardy no matter how tempting that is, are on a trial. They are piloting a stop at work with Covid scheme and testing daily.

 

As the news broke Ed Davey said:

It is one rule for them and another rule for everyone else.  How about the school teachers, transport workers and health workers getting a chance to be part of this test pilot or is it only for the privileged few?  People have stuck to the rules and done the right thing, Boris Johnson is taking them for granted.

The Prime Minister is making a mockery of the sacrifices millions of people have made. His decision to duck self-isolation is callous and irresponsible.

With Covid cases going through the roof and hospitalisations growing, the Prime Minister’s “Freedom Day” gamble is looking more and more reckless.

Through refusing to self-isolate the Prime Minister is effectively destroying the whole test and trace system.

This is Barnard Castle on steroids. Johnson mustn’t do a Cummings.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nigel Hunter
    In the US people are fighting in the courts the fossil fuel industries that knew of the consequences of using petrol etc (sueing them). Is it not time to do i...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Thank you for the article. Although Cuba cannot be any real threat to the U. S. A., might it be that Cuba's problems have been made deliberately worse by the...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Katharine, "Tories of the one-nation persuasion" may well be more acceptable than many on the Tory right but they are still to the right of centre politica...
  • Peter Martin
    " Boris Johnson’s win on foreign aid this week was the world’s loss." It's our loss too. On one level 0.7% of GDP isn't a huge price to pa...
  • John Marriott
    A buffoon at No 10, an idiot trying to get back to the White House, another idiot hopefully about to be impeached in Brazil, a criminal who has just gone to jai...