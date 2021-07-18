Javid and Johnson in “Barnard Castle on steroids” escape from self-isolation

You couldn’t make it up. It’s like reading the cover of Private Eye. Health secretary Sajid Javid gets a positive Covid-19 result. If he were an ordinary mortal, he would have been banished into the self-isolation wilderness for 10 days. As would our superhero leader Boris Johnson, who met with Javid on Friday.

But those at the heart of government live more privileged lives. Driving to Barnard’s Castle to test eyesight. Sneaking a clinch with a mistress, though forgetting to smile for the CCTV. And now Johnson and Javid, who must not to be confused with the comedy act Laurel and Hardy no matter how tempting that is, are on a trial. They are piloting a stop at work with Covid scheme and testing daily.

How about the school teachers, transport workers and health workers getting a chance to be part of this test pilot or is it only for the privileged few? People have stuck to the rules and done the right thing, Boris Johnson is taking them for granted. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) July 18, 2021

As the news broke Ed Davey said:

It is one rule for them and another rule for everyone else. How about the school teachers, transport workers and health workers getting a chance to be part of this test pilot or is it only for the privileged few? People have stuck to the rules and done the right thing, Boris Johnson is taking them for granted. The Prime Minister is making a mockery of the sacrifices millions of people have made. His decision to duck self-isolation is callous and irresponsible. With Covid cases going through the roof and hospitalisations growing, the Prime Minister’s “Freedom Day” gamble is looking more and more reckless. Through refusing to self-isolate the Prime Minister is effectively destroying the whole test and trace system. This is Barnard Castle on steroids. Johnson mustn’t do a Cummings.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.